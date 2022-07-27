ROMNEY — The state barn in Romney just stepped into the big leagues for funding opportunities; the barn is now on the National Register of Historic Places.

At last Monday’s “Save the State Barn” committee meeting, Mayor Beverly Keadle reported that the barn was officially on the National Register – a process that has been in the works for 2 years and counting.

