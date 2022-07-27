ROMNEY — The state barn in Romney just stepped into the big leagues for funding opportunities; the barn is now on the National Register of Historic Places.
At last Monday’s “Save the State Barn” committee meeting, Mayor Beverly Keadle reported that the barn was officially on the National Register – a process that has been in the works for 2 years and counting.
Why does it matter that the barn has now made the list?
“It’s important because of the grant opportunities,” said town attorney Logan Mantz. “We’ll be competing for national grants on the national stage…they’re 100-percent grants.”
In February, the barn was added to the state register, and then submitted for consideration at the national level. Now that the barn is recognized nationally, the restoration project is eligible for more funding opportunities that weren’t available before.
The registration will be important down the line as well, with upcoming fundraising efforts, Mantz said, but it’s important that folks not expect too much, too fast. These sorts of things take time.
“Everything is a long, drawn-out process,” he said. “It’s about expectation management…this is a very large public project for which there is no funding to start…things take time when you’re working through public processes.”
The town acquired the barn in 2020 after 2 years of discussion, and since then they’ve been working toward getting the structure on the national register.
“Even though it may not appear that way, we made great strides,” Keadle said.
While right now there isn’t a concrete plan on what exactly the structure will be used for, Mantz said the town can’t really afford to quibble with that issue and prioritize something so far in the future, when the barn’s structural integrity is currently holding on by the thinnest of threads.
“We have to get it stabilized, and then figure out what to use it for,” he explained, adding that ideally the structure would, once restored and retrofitted, be a self-sustaining business. That’s pretty far down the line, though.
“It all has to go into a plan that requires a ton of input,” he said. “What would be a good fit for this building based on what the community wants, and put it up against what would be economically sustainable…everybody wants to start at the end.”
Mantz added that it really is a “plan to develop a plan,” but the wheels are moving nonetheless.
Next up in the fundraising realm is the golf tournament at Mill Creek Country Club on Aug. 27, and then a big costume party at the Bottling Works around Halloween. There will also be a Save the Barn booth outside of Anderson’s Corner in Romney during the WV Peach Festival for folks looking for more information.
