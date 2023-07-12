CHARLESTON — Those in need have until the end of July to apply for school clothing allowance applications from the state.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) and the Bureau for Family Assistance began accepting school clothing allowance applications on Saturday for families with children enrolled in West Virginia schools, and the application period will close on July 31.
Each eligible child will receive a $200 benefit that may be used toward the purchase of appropriate school clothing or piece goods for families who sew clothing for their children.
The following have automatically received school clothing allowance benefits for each school-age child in the home by the end of June:
• Families with school-age children who currently receive WV WORKS cash assistance
• Parents or guardians of children in foster care
• Children ages four through 18 who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, are enrolled in school and whose household income is under 130 percent of the Federal Poverty Level.
Families who received school clothing allowance in 2022 and currently have Medicaid coverage should have received a school clothing allowance program application by the end of June.
Others may be eligible for school clothing allowance benefits, but the monthly income for a family of four may not exceed $3,007. Verification of income for July 2023 must be submitted with applications for school clothing allowance.
For a breakdown of number of household members and monthly income limits, visit the application portal at www.wvpath.wv.gov.
“In 2022, 81,029 West Virginia children were assisted by (this program),” said Janie Cole, the commissioner for DHHR’s Bureau for Family Assistance. “This program fills an important need for children and families with back-to-school preparations.”
School clothing allowance program recipients will receive an electronic benefit transfer (EBT) card. The EBT card will operate like a debit card and can be used at any retailer who accepts EBT cash transactions. Parents or guardians of children in foster care will receive the school clothing allowance benefit as a check.
Families, caretakers and guardians can apply online at the above link, or request a paper application be mailed to them by contacting the DHHR office in Romney, either by phone (304-822-6900) or by stopping by the office at 24954 Northwestern Pike.
Applications must be received by July 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.