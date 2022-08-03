9th Peach Fest sweetens Romney this weekend
ROMNEY — This weekend will mark the 9th annual WV Peach Festival and it will be just peachier than ever.
The sweet event will feature over 130 vendors, live music, kids activities, opportunities for prizes and more.
New experiences will accompany popular favorites like the peach pageant and festival parade with:
• Belgian horse carriage rides — 2 Belgian horses will be available all weekend. The carriage can fit up to 10 people, and the cost is $5 per person.
• Pet show — bring your best friend to the Taggart Hall Gazebo on Friday for a chance to win “waggiest tail,” “prettiest girl” and other categories. Blankets, treats and other donations are welcomed to support the Hampshire County Animal Shelter.
• WV’s Got Talent — bring your magic tricks or guitar. Sing a song or maybe take a chance at stand-up comedy. The stage is open all Friday afternoon.
• Peachy bake-off — Pies, cobblers, cookies and any other baked dish you can think of should arrive no later than 30 minutes before the start of judging. The bake-off is on Sunday and will benefit the Hampshire High School culinary class.
• Motorcycle show and biker worship —The show runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, and Healing Waters Biker Church leads the worship service between 10:30 and 11 a.m.
The women of Burlington’s Ruritan Club even promised homemade peach ice cream —which was missed last year.
Rain is currently forecasted for the weekend, but “everything is rain or shine,” said Barbie Hillenbrand, chairwoman of the festival’s committee, noting that no bad weather will stop the fun.
Umbrellas and ponchos are recommended to enjoy the festivities. Luckily, a charter bus will be available for the fest. Two will be available for Saturday — all free of cost, but tipping the driver is encouraged.
Recycling bins for plastics bottles, cans and glass will be available to keep the town squeaky clean.
Hillenbrand is especially excited for the peach pageant, noting that she hopes to have one for male contestants.
Even with all the excitement, everyone is hoping for sunny days.
“We’re praying for good weather,” said Hillenbrand hopefully.
Peach fest highlights
Taggart Hall unless noted
Friday
11: Opening, HHS music
Noon: Rotary grill and Knights of Olde Hampshire ceremony
1-3: WV’s Got Talent open mic
4:15-5:15: Madison Wrye
5:30: Pageant
7-9: Street dance with the Chinese Bandits
Saturday
9-10: Centerfire Bluegrass
11: Peach parade
Noon-4: Car show, Main St.
Noon: Pan Jammin’
2: Peach-eating contest
3-5: Rain Crow
5:15: New Generation
6-9: Bud’s Collective
Sunday
10-1: Motorcycle show
10:30: Healing Waters worship service
11:45-1: Alana Hartman, Christi Hicks and Frank Nanna
1: Peachy bake-off
2-4: Travis Minnick Band
