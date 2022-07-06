Medal of Honor winner to lie in state at U.S. Capitol
CHARLESTON — Friends and family of Hershel “Woody” Williams came together on Sunday to honor the last remaining Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, noting his friendship and dedication to helping others.
Multiple people spoke during a service for Williams, who died last Wednesday at 98. Williams received the Medal of Honor for his efforts during the Battle of Iwo Jima, and he spent his later years advocating for families whose loved ones died in military combat.
Williams’ daughter Tracie Ross was among the speakers who described their personal connection to Williams; Gov. Jim Justice called him a friend, and U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., spoke about how Williams often reached out to the senator with a list of recommendations and assignments.
Williams served on the Pacific front of World War II. As a corporal in the U.S. Marines, Williams destroyed several Japanese machine gun stations during the Battle of Iwo Jima. He received the Medal of Honor — the nation’s highest military award recognizing those individuals who commit acts of valor — in October 1945.
Williams retired from the Marines after 20 years. He worked for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for 33 years as a veterans service representative.
The U.S. Navy honored Williams in October 2017 with the christening and naming of a ship in his honor, now bearing the name the USS Hershel “Woody” Williams. The U.S. Navy commissioned the ship in March 2020. The Department of Veterans Affairs named the Huntington VA medical facility to honor Williams in 2018.
Williams’ efforts during his later years focused on raising awareness about gold star families — the relatives of family members who died in combat. According to the Woody Williams Foundation, there are more than 100 Gold Star Families Memorial Monuments located in all 50 states in part because of the organization’s efforts.
Williams’ body lay in state at West Virginia’s Capitol building Saturday and part of Sunday. Hundreds of people visited the state Capitol to say their final good-byes.
One of Williams’ requests to Manchin during their years of friendship was ensuring the last Medal of Honor recipient would lie in state at the U.S. Capitol.
Manchin and West Virginia’s congressional delegation have spent the last week urging congressional leaders to grant the honor to Williams. The senator received a call Sunday morning confirming Williams will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol, although a specific date was not announced.
Following the memorial service, guests placed a wreath at the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument near the state Capitol. A group of Marines additionally fired a 21-gun salute to honor Williams.
