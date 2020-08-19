KEYSER — Highland Arts Unlimited is canceling its fall schedule of performances for the 1st time since it began in 1973.
The cancellations are because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Performances are typically held at Church-McKee Arts Center at Potomac State College.
West Virginia University and the Mineral County Health Department have determined that indoor performances of music must be curtailed to protect the health of the performers and the audience.
There are also restrictions on audience size for outdoor musical performances from the West Virginia governor’s office. How long the curtailment lasts will depend on the spread of the virus.
Highland Arts Unlimited is hopeful that the regular schedule of performances can resume in the spring, but this is not certain.
“Highland Arts has worked with the performers and the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture, and History to get three of our scheduled programs postponed until next year. These include the WVU Symphony Orchestra, Chi-Town Transit Authority (celebrating the music of Chicago), and the Hank Williams Tribute Show,” said President Charles Whitehill.
“We still have plans to have Pan Jammin’ Steel Drum Bands as an outdoor concert, and Bayfield Brass at the Keyser Presbyterian Church in December 2020 if circumstances allow. We hope to resume our regular schedule in March with Story Teller Mike Lockett, and with Seldom Scene Bluegrass in April 2021,” he added.
Highland Arts members will be informed of further program changes via email or letter. Others can get information by checking Facebook or by calling 304-788-3066 or 304-788-9465. Members and others will not be receiving the annual brochure due to the virus.
Highland Arts Unlimited will continue keeping the arts alive in the Keyser area, but with a delay in the schedule. This delay will not affect the ongoing murals program, which is headed into its sixth project.
Those with written comments, questions or who would like to make a donation can mail them to HAU, PO Box 63, Keyser, WV 26726.
