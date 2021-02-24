The West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind will hold a virtual public hearing next Wednesday, March 3, on its 10-year Comprehensive Educational Facility Plan.
The plan will chart the course for the schools through 2030, and must be approved by the West Virginia State Board of Education and the School Building Authority of West Virginia.
The hearing will be held via Zoom at 3:30 p.m. March 3. To attend and receive a Zoom link, visit the schools’ Facebook page and follow the link there.
* * *
Another round of emergency food benefits has been approved for needy students.
West Virginia’s Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer Program plan for schoolchildren has been approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, although the state did not say how much each child will receive.
Payments will appear on special EBT cards beginning in mid-March.
Public information is available on wvpebt.org or by calling 304-756-5431 from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday-Friday.
* * *
The West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind have new principals in place.
David Simanski and Jamie Vittorio were appointed principals at the State Board of Education meeting earlier this month.
Simanski, who left a position as Hampshire County special education director to join WVSDB, will be a principal as well as career-technical education and athletic director.
Vittorio returns to a principal role after serving the last few years as chief academic officer. Previously she was principal of the School for the Blind. In addition to her principal duties, she will be special education and attendance director.
* * *
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is now authorizing online purchasing at Food Lion for West Virginians using Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.
This benefit is available through the West Virginia Mountain State Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) program.
* * *
Eastern Allegheny Council for Human Services Head Start – the Head Start program in Hampshire and neighboring counties — has received $1,18 million in federal funding.
Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin last week announced the funding from the Department of Health and Human Services.
* * *
Matthew Curtis Delawder, 37, of Moorefield was indicted last week on drug charges in Elkins federal court.
Delawder charged with 3 counts of distribution of methamphetamine, a count of possession with intent to distribute meth and a count of unlawful possession of a firearm.
Authorities say Delawder sold meth in Grant and Hardy Counties in October. Although he is prohibited from having firearms, Delawder also was accused of having a .22 caliber rifle in Hardy County this month.
* * *
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s office will host events in 2 Eastern Panhandle locales — but not in Hampshire — aimed at consumer education and fighting fraud as part of National Consumer Protection Week 2021.
The events will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. next Tuesday, March 2, at the Martinsburg-Berkeley County Public Library, 101 W. King St., Martinsburg; and 11 a.m. to noon March 4 at the Morgan County Courthouse, 77 Fairfax St., Berkeley Springs.
