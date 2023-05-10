ROMNEY — May 25 is National Stop the Bleed Day, and a free class will honor it by teaching folks how to control bleeding from a severe injury.

Located at the Romney First United Methodist Church, Hampshire County Sherriff’s office will partner with Hampshire County Emergency Services Agency on Thursday, May 25, from 6 to 7 pm to give an hour-long training session that could save future lives.

