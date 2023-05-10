ROMNEY — May 25 is National Stop the Bleed Day, and a free class will honor it by teaching folks how to control bleeding from a severe injury.
Located at the Romney First United Methodist Church, Hampshire County Sherriff’s office will partner with Hampshire County Emergency Services Agency on Thursday, May 25, from 6 to 7 pm to give an hour-long training session that could save future lives.
Officer Jamie Carter from the Sherriff’s Department said the class is open for anyone as young as elementary school. Participating folks will walk away with certifications and receive a brief hands-only CPR lesson to familiarize people with the process.
Carter emphasized the importance of knowing how to stop traumatic bleeding, partially because of the long distances and length of time for first responders to tend to a call.
Experts estimate that it takes three to five minutes to die from severe bleeding, but the average EMS response time is seven to 10 minutes.
“It’s too long… we had to figure out a plan to train civilians how to stop bleeding,” he said, noting that farming and hunting accidents are more likely to occur in rural areas.
Carter and Courtney Turner, a parametric with Hampshire’s Emergency Services, will lead the class. The addition of a hands-only CPR class can “ hopefully save some lives” in the future, he said.
He noted that 70 percent of cardiac arrests happen at home, but only 40 percent receive help, highlighting the importance of people learning at least hands-only CPR.
The county began the Stop the Bleed initiative around four years ago; since then, about 1,000 kids have been trained to stop a bleed.
“It’s something that anyone can learn,” Carter said.
The Stop the Bleed class will be held at Romney First United Methodist Church on 49 North High Street.
If there is continued interest in this class for more community groups, Carter said they would certainly come out and do it at no cost.
