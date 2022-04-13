ROMNEY — What should be done with the space WVSDB’s Administration Building occupied before it burned down Feb. 26?
We asked some people around the community and opened up the question on Facebook.
Opinions are as varied as the people offering them.
Eileen Johnson, Hampshire County Development Authority: “They absolutely need to preserve the history of it … integrate that into the fiber of what they construct.
Martin Keller, former WVSDB superintendent and the last 1 to live there: “I hope the state could build a new multipurpose building — a museum and an auditorium for the schools.”
Ruth Rowan, 57th District Delegate: “I want to see those columns.”
Darren Thorne, candidate for 89th District delegate: “They should rebuild if they can do it. … Don’t want it go to waste.”
From Facebook
Becca J Henry-Asbury: Rebuild and put all old bricks to make [a] water fountain
Donnie Moore Sr.: Something for kids to do. Pretty much anything for kids.
Heather Hanshaw: “Save the brick and rebuild with that brick and fix it up with white columns as it was.”
April Dawn Lambert: “I like the idea of a rec center or something for kids to do after school or on the weekends.”
Jody Shaw: “An aquatic center? Indoor and outdoor pool for enjoyment, water therapy, and water aerobics and more.”
Elizabeth Podsiadlo: “An adult education building. Offering courses in plumbing, electrical, and construction.”
Tresa Whetzel: “A center for disabled vets would be nice.”
Marylan Malcolm: “I’d like to start an assisted living. That would be an awesome idea for Romney.”
Roxanne Morrison: “A park for children and a nice memorial.”
Michael Cobb: “Build something that can bring revenue to the county as well as entertain the community and tourists that visit the county… something that can positively benefit the community and the future of the county as well as create new jobs.”
Bob Mayhew: “It is really very simple. The state should build a historically accurate replica visitor center and green space on that sacred piece of ground. With historical markers denoting that space’s significance. It doesn’t have to be nearly as large.”
Aaron Park: “It would be nice to have a family friendly location where kids can have fun.”
Joyce Kinnie Lockhart: “Build a nice building, fill it with the history of Hampshire County, let it be open to the public and maybe we can get some people stopping in to learn what a great county we really do have.”
Lisa Allen Hixenbaugh: Rebuild in the same architectural style as the one destroyed. Use it for a museum for the schools, a cultural center and visitor center for the area. That building was iconic to our campus.”
Gregory Lee Trumpower: “Amphitheater.”
Ruth Connolly-Loy: “Put something back for the school like job training or college classes for the (deaf and blind). It should be for the kids.”
Karen Kingrey: “WVSDB museum like Texas School for the Deaf, American School for the Deaf and others.”
Peter Miles Low: “Technology learning center with very high speed internet that extends to the entire campus and is free to the public. A place where young people of Hampshire County can come to get information and learn skills that will position them to have more successful careers.” o
