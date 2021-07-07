While Hardy Telecommunications awaits the last environmental clearances to lay a fiber-optic line along Route 259 and Christian Church Road toward Capon Bridge, it is quietly expanding its reach up Grassy Lick Road toward Romney.
“It’s not a federal project,” says Hardy Telecom’s Assistant General Manager, Derek Barr. “It’s a slow process. We’re trying to continue as we can.”
Hardy Telecom built its fiber-optic network into Rio a few years ago. It’s using its own funds for the gradual expansion north and west.
“We’re just looking to break even because we are a service cooperative,” Barr says.
In contrast, the local Internet service provider has a federal grant to lay a line from Wardensville east on 259 to Christian Church Road and then north to Capon Bridge, where it is already providing service.
The $3 million grant will run 56 miles of fiber and serve about 600 customers, including the Capon Valley View Senior Center.
But with federal funds come federal requirements, like an environmental clearance that Barr expects, but Hardy Telecommunications hasn’t received yet.
The bulk of Hampshire County has only 2 Internet provider options — Frontier or satellite. Atlantic Broadband is available in the immediate Romney area and in the last year, both Hardy Telecommunications (with a fiber line) and Virginia Air (fixed-sight wireless) have begun offering service in Capon Bridge.
“Hampshire is a promising area and one that we look at pretty closely,” Barr says. “A lot of that is because you guys have done so much of the work.”
