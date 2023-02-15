ROMNEY — A discussion arose at the request of councilman Duncan Hott during the first hearing of the amended Vacant Structure Ordinance about the Vacant Building Registration at Monday night’s town council meeting.
Regarding his fellow residents, Hott asked about the homeowners who own nearby vacant buildings for the sole purpose of keeping the neighborhoods tidy – even if the structure is uninhabited.
Town Attorney Logan Mantz clarified that the point of the ordinance isn’t to punish responsible homeowners but to rid the town of dilapidated homes.
“What the town has right now is a functional vacant registry program,” Mantz said of the ordinance that dates back to 2018.
“If all the unities are connected and serviceable, and there are no issues with the exterior structure of the major systems of the house per the building and intentional maintenance code, then the property is exempt from this ordinance.”
“The hardest part is doing this evenly, and across the board, no one gets any special favors when we enforce the ordinance to the letter so that if it meets these requirements, it gets an exception,” Mantz said.
But what if the town is unhappy with the results? In that case, the ordinance can be amended “in the flip of a switch” once the town gets a good handle on defining vacant structures, it can then start implementing the uninhabitable registry part of it.
The uninhabitable and vacant structure programs are separate but “covered and enabled by one person,” Mantz continued.
Councilmembers ended the discussion by requesting monthly reports from code enforcement officer Caleb Nelson – something he had done in detail at the begging of his journey – and bypassing the publication of code violators. Concerned citizens can still come to the town hall and request to see the vacant structure list.
“It’s not something that sneaks up, and all of a sudden they get a fine in the mail,” Mayor Beverly Keadle explained that the first year of notice of violation has no fee associated with it.
Also at the meeting, councilmembers noted that the sight of skateboarders and electric scooters has been more frequent around town. The lack of safety draws a concern regarding automotive drivers that may not see them.
“It’s a shame because kids don’t really have a place,” councilwoman Paula O’Brien said. The town has an ordinance from 2005 that mentions asks riders to wear knee and elbow pads and keep away from certain areas of town.
O’Brien mentioned that this particular situation could be a partnership with community outreach from police officers.
Another discussion spurred in the limited ability to enforce dog owners to pick up their dog’s droppings around town. Mantz pointed out that these things are difficult to “catch in the act,” but the town can draw up ideas in how to best approach the nuisance and health hazard.
Thrasher Group Engineer Eric Sherrard began the meeting by stating that updated water and sewer line maps will be presented at next month’s town council meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.