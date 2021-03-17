This year’s online auction begins Monday, March 22, and runs until a soft close at 6 p.m. Friday, March 26.
The 2020 auction was sent into limbo when Gov. Jim Justice closed schools and canceled all school activities on March 13, the day right before the scheduled in-person auction at the Augusta Fire Hall.
In fairly short order, the auction was rescheduled and done virtually through cowbuyer.com, going off without a hitch.
Last year’s auction sales totaled $62,536.50, which was a big drop from the previous year’s total of over $83K, but this year the FFA advisers said they feel more prepared for an online auction than they did in the swirl of uncertainty that characterized Spring 2020.
“People are a little more well-versed with the online thing now,” said FFA adviser Isaac Lewis.
While last year’s online sale ran as smoothly as possible, this year will see some tweaking of the approach.
For example, next week’s auction will be done through Sherrard Auction Co. in Capon Bridge on their website, www.sherrardauctionco.com. FFA adviser Ronnie Watson added that in some ways, there are businesses and buyers who actually prefer the online format.
“By having (the auction) online, we’re able to get outside our community,” Watson explained. “We can reach Virginia; we can reach neighboring counties.”
Bidding online through the Sherrard website is fairly simple.
In the top right corner of the screen, click “Bid Online.” There will be a hyperlink in the middle of that page, and if you click on it, it will take you right into the registration process inside HiBid (the online auction portal).
Once the FFA auction is posted on the site, folks will be able to see pictures of each exhibitor and their corresponding product being offered for auction.
The auction will “soft close” starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 26, meaning that items won’t close until no additional bids are being placed and the time has run out.
Buyers can place a “Max Bid” on any item, which will allow the system to bid on their behalf up to the max bid. All online buyers will receive an email invoice for their purchases.
The biggest difference in the process this year compared to last year is the attitude and the preparedness of the department. While last year, the program demonstrated flexibility, the entire 2020 year saw them demonstrate resilience and creativity.
“We’ve had a year since the last one. We know what worked,” Watson added. “If you want it to work, it’ll work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.