ROMNEY — Hampshire County Schools can mark their calendars: $8 million will be coming our way next month.
The school bond breakdown sees $8 million from the state School Building Authority allotted for each new elementary school (North, Central and West), and superintendent Jeff Pancione revealed at Monday night’s school board meeting that the 1st $8 million would be allotted to Hampshire County in April.
“They’ll probably turn around and award us the 2nd $8 million in December,” he continued. “They’re behind with Covid, so we’ll probably get it in April and then December.”
In his superintendent’s update, Pancione also noted that the schools are almost ready to go to closing with the property in Augusta for the new Central school, so that adds another bright spot to the horizon in terms of the school bond and moving ahead with improvements.
Personnel items took up the majority of the meeting, with employee hearing starting at 4 p.m. and running to 7:15 p.m., when the regular meeting started. The winners for the Young Writers contest were recognized as they read their work in front of the board.
On the agenda, Hampshire High School Principal Mike Dufrene was scheduled to discuss grades, credit requirements, graduation rates and senior events with the board, but that presentation was tabled.
The board also approved a handful of fundraising items, including book fairs at Capon Bridge Elementary and Springfield-Green Spring, yearbook sales at Romney Middle and a few sports team fundraisers at HHS.
Board President Debbie Champ took a moment to remind folks who submit fundraising applications to make sure they’re paying attention to what they’re doing and fill out the whole form.
The board also approved the schedule of proposed levy rates for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022.
Pancione gave an update on the water issues at John J. Cornwell and Slanesville Elementary schools, noting that filters have been ordered and the systems are starting to be flushed.
The next school board meeting will be at the central office on April 6 at 6:30 p.m.
