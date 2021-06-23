CAPON BRIDGE — A section of Cold Stream Road was officially named Gunsmiths Trace last Saturday at a Fort Edwards ceremony, honoring the gunsmiths that for decades plied their trade in a busy community known as Edwards Run, a few miles north of Capon Bridge.
The gunsmiths in the Edwards Run area included some of the best known of those practicing their trade in Hampshire County in the early 19th Century. Over 40 local gunsmiths are listed on the “Hampshire County Long Rifles” blog.
Gunsmithing was an important trade in early America, and the guns produced by Hampshire County gunsmiths are still prized by gun collectors, said local historian Charles Hall as he presided over the ceremony.
A distinctive Hampshire County Rifle was produced by local gunsmiths, a Kentucky rifle similar to that carried by the WVU Mountaineer, but with unique features. Examples owned by several local gun collectors were on view Saturday.
Mark Smith’s “The Gunsmiths of Hampshire County” describes these rifles as having a 30- to 46-inch barrel, (usually octagonal), and a curved rifle stock often made of maple, with coin silver inlays of symbols that are usually Christian in origin.
Like the North River Mills Trace dedicated 4 years ago, Gunsmiths Trace was created by a resolution sponsored by Delegate Ruth Rowan and co-sponsored by former Delegate Daryl Cowles, in an attempt to increase awareness of local history and encourage heritage tourism.
Rowan was accompanied by current Delegate George Miller, who now occupies Cowles’ seat. Together they unveiled a “Gunsmiths Trace” sign at the dedication ceremony.
Rowan’s resolution described Edwards Run as a center of industrial activity, back when residents relied on local artisans and tradesmen to supply their needs, including the rifles they needed for protection and to provide meat for their families.
The Edwards Run community along Gunsmiths Trace was populated by other artisans and tradesmen as well as gunsmiths.
The journal of a Scottish traveler visiting gunsmith Zebulon Sheetz in 1835, published in Tait’s Edinburgh Magazine and quoted on the Historic Hampshire website, describes Edwards Run as having “rather a manufacturing air about it.”
There was a tannery, a sawmill, wool carding machinery, a miller, a turner, a hatter, and an Episcopalian chapel large enough for a full-sized organ. Only the graveyard remains, now hidden in trees near the site of a one-room school later built to serve the area.
Edwards Run was more than just a place where gunsmiths could be found, said Hall, though he noted later that though it was once a thriving community, “today if you drive through the area, there is hardly anyone there.”
Edwards Run was located on what was a busy wagon road until the late 1830s. Travelers journeyed up what is now Cold Stream Road to North River Mills and on through Romney and Cumberland to the western frontier.
Tradesmen in the Fort Edwards community would have served travelers passing through as well as local residents.
The construction of the Northwestern Turnpike diverted traffic along what is now U.S. 50, turning Edwards Run into what Hall describes as a “quiet backwater.”
As business dropped off, some artisans and tradesmen would have joined in the westward migration. Smith reports that gunsmith Zebulon Sheetz left before 1840 and settled in Indiana.
Sheetz sold his land to James Rinehart, another gunsmith who eventually moved on too, as did James’ brother John, also a gunsmith. James settled in Ohio and John in Missouri.
By 1870 Hampshire County’s population of over 14,000 at mid-century had declined to 8,000. It would not reach 14,000 again until 1980. Edwards Run was one of the communities lost.
