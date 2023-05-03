MOOREFIELD — The Agriculture Innovation Program at Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College is fueling demand for locally grown foods, organizers say.
The program has expanded monthly food box and experienced-based learning opportunities for aspiring ag entrepreneurs in the Potomac Highland Producers community.
In October 2021, Eastern Ag Innovation launched the first Community Supported Agriculture box in the Potomac Highlands Region to increase access to local foods. The initiative, known as the Potomac Highlands Producers, has grown to include 25 local producers from the region, all of whose products are periodically featured in the monthly CSA box available for purchase online.
Encompassing Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Mineral, Pendleton and Tucker counties, the Potomac Highlands region of West Virginia is the largest agricultural region in the state and provides access to a large volume of wholesale goods ranging from meat and dairy products to a diverse range of fresh fruits and vegetables, and manufactured goods like jams and jellies, teas and coffees, and other seasonally available items.
The products in each box include a rotating mixture of nearly a dozen different seasonal goods from local producers, allowing customers the opportunity to sample products and connect with a variety of different businesses in the region.
“We have had almost 80 percent of our box buyers become repeat customers,” said Paul. “The same folks have been consistently supporting the beginning and we recently doubled the quantity of boxes we sell to meet consumer demands.”
The boxes are currently available for pick-up out of the Potomac Highlands Producer’s location on Eastern’s main campus east of Moorefield. Additional drop-off locations have been established in Tucker County, and the Potomac Highlands Producers are looking to expand their distribution network to more counties in the region.
Those admitted to the Food Agriculture Entrepreneur Program will receive on-the-job training while supporting the growth of the Potomac Highland Producer’s monthly community supported agriculture box program.
Students will gain business and management skills through customer interaction, financial management and wholesome food responsibility. Accepted AGEE students will earn $12 per hour for up to 40 hours of service to their experiential learning program with the Potomac Highlands Producers Program. They will also receive free access to up to four agriculture workforce microcredentials including: farm business management, agribusiness diversification and value adding, horticulture management Systems, and livestock management systems offered by Eastern Ag Innovation and partners.
