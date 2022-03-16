CHARLESTON — After 2 hours of debate, delegates overwhelmingly passed a $4.635 billion general revenue budget bill Saturday that some say is a billion dollars underestimated.
“This is a $5.6 billion dollar budget — $4.6 billion in the budget; a billion to pay for what we underestimated our revenue last year,” Delegate Marty Gearheart, R-Mercer, said.
The difference is in $1 billion in surplus spending at the end of this fiscal year in June that the budget sets priorities for. The surplus is anticipated on the strength of federal relief funds, if they are truly there at the end of the current fiscal year.
The bottom line, Gearheart said, is the budget document actually represents about $5.65 billion in proposed spending.
The Senate passed its version of the budget Thursday, a compromise that included some delegate wants, some senate and consideration of a letter Gov. Jim Justice sent to the Legislature Thursday morning amending his requests.
The compromise includes 18 items in the back of the bill that would be funded with available surplus tax revenue at the end of the current fiscal year, ranked in order of priority. The surplus appropriations total $1.058 billion. The budget also includes more than $1 billion in spending authority across state agencies using available federal Covid-19 funds.
Some House members raised concerns about claims of passing a flat budget while putting more than $1 billion of spending in the surplus section of the budget and making another $1 billion available to state agencies from federal Covid funds.
Delegate debate focused on 2 matters — whether delegates had truly had enough say-so in specific aspects of the budget for the coming fiscal year or whether much of the detail was worked out behind the scenes with the Governor’s Office and Senate leadership. And, 2nd, whether delegates should spend more time assessing the priorities for the anticipated billion dollars in surplus at the end of the current fiscal year.
In the end, most delegates agreed in a voice vote to accept a budget bill that had already passed by the Senate and then passed the budget bill 90-9 Saturday, the 60th and final day of the regular legislative session.
“I believe the good outweighs the bad,” said Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay. “It’s not the budget that I would have written unilaterally.”
The argument that won the day was that the budget bill reflects most legislative priorities, including the average 5% pay raise for state employees that leaders promised before the session began.
Lawmakers also have agreed to a separate bill, Senate Bill 531, that specifically adjusts pay for some state employees whose wage scales are in state code. That applies to teachers, other professional school workers like counselors, school service personnel and State Police troopers.
The bill originally had a $2,550 raise for troopers. The House Finance Committee changed that to be a $10,000 raise for all troopers, which remained through the rest of the budget’s passage.
This year’s budget process began when Gov. Jim Justice proposed a generally flat, $4.6 billion general revenue budget — with the significant exception of the average 5% pay raise for state workers.
Delegate Joe Jeffries, R-Putnam, agreed that the budget achieved too few of the House’s priorities, particularly an income tax cut. But he disagreed with Gearheart on one matter.
“I’m concerned that we’re going on a tax and spend. We’re not getting any tax cuts for any average West Virginian,” Jeffries said.
WVMetroNews and the Inter-Mountain contributed to this report. o
