Moyers extradited
A Levels woman has joined a Romney man in custody as suspects in a May 30 drug-related murder.
Jackie Christina Upole, 35, turned herself in to the West Virginia State Police detachment in Romney Friday night after learning that a warrant had been issued for her arrest in Maryland.
Authorities there say Upole drove 21-year-old Dylan Moyers to Cumberland, where Moyers killed Antonio Maurice Rollins, 25. Rollins’s body was discovered on the kitchen floor of his apartment on May 30.
Upole’s vehicle was found in the Levels area after she turned herself in. West Virginia State Police obtained a search warrant for the vehicle so evidence collection technicians with the Maryland State Police Forensic Science Division can examine it.
Upole was in the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail in Augusta, pending her extradition to Maryland. She faces charges of 1st-degree murder, 2nd-degree murder, accessory to murder and related charges.
Authorities say Moyers shot Rollins in the back of his head with a small-caliber firearm before stealing a large amount of illegal drugs, cash and Rollins’ cellphone and wallet from the residence. They say he fled in the vehicle driven by Upole.
C3I and West Virginia authorities arrested Moyers last Tuesday afternoon, June 9, at a home on Grassy Lick Road. Their search of the premises recovered evidence related to the killing.
Moyers was identified from surveillance recordings and interviews of Rollins’ neighbors.
Moyers was returned to Maryland on Monday, where he is awaiting an initial appearance before a District Court Commissioner.
Agencies that participated in the operation included troopers with both the Romney and Keyser detachments of the West Virginia State Police, deputies with the Hampshire and Mineral County Sheriff’s Offices, officers with the Romney Police, troopers with the West Virginia State Police Bureau of Investigations and members of the Potomac Highlands Drug Task Force. On standby were Hampshire County EMS and a Hampshire County medic.
