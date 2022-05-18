State revises WVSDB facilities plan again
The price was mentioned on page 24 of a 36-page facilities plan that the State Board of Education approved for the West Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind last week — the 2nd amendment in 5 months to a 10-year plan the board had initially approved barely a year ago.
The 174-year-old Administration Building burned on Feb. 26. Work has yet to begin on demolition and cleanup of the site.
The Department of Education told the State Board on page 15, “At the time of this amendment, plans are unknown for the future of this site.”
It promised a future amendment after proper planning is complete.
Last week’s facilities revision laid out plans to once again change directions for housing residential students, who before this school year had been living primarily in Seaton Hall.
The plan approved in March 2021 made Keller Hall the residential facility starting last August. December’s revision proposed moving students back to Seaton Hall next year and developing Keller as a facility for visiting parents, students and educators.
Last week’s amendment reversed course again, proposing Keller Hall as the permanent residential facility after a study found bigger issues than expected at Seaton Hall.
The new plan proposes demolishing the residential wing of Seaton Hall and modernizing the dining area and activities wing.
The plan would make the multi-sensory wing of the old Elementary Deaf building — the giant structure on the east end of campus — a place to house visitors.
The latest plan also reprioritizes projects and calls for fire safety system improvements and elevator upgrades.
The greenhouse, high tunnel and fish house are added to the list of buildings to be razed. The original plan in 2021 listed the transportation building, central supply, the Hines Hollow house, freight house, fruit storage and boiler house.
The new proposal says the greenhouse and high tunnel could be rebuilt closer to the other buildings.
“These changes will improve campus safety, the overall student experience and the operational efficiency of the school,” the department said in a press release.
The price tag remains at the $30 million proposed in December. It seeks $2.2 million from the School Building Authority, projects $26.1 million in unspecified “local” funds and says federal Covid relief funds will pay for $1.7 million.
The SBA would fund a little over $500,000 for fire suppression systems, including upgrades of elevators in 4 buildings that it notes have “fireman’s recalls.”
The detailed priority list now extends 56 items long with the last 20 being projected to be tackled in 2030, the end of the 10-year plan.
Only the Administration Building demolition is scheduled for this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.