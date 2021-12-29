The community shared its frustration with inconsistent mail delivery, leaving individuals, businesses and even the local postal workers scratching their heads. The pandemic, which shrank the numbers of workers at the processing facilities (like the one that serves Hampshire in Baltimore), paired with last year’s busy holiday season choked the mail delivery here for months in 2021.
A snowstorm rolled lazily over Hampshire County at the beginning of February, resulting in a snow day for Hampshire County. No virtual learning, no snow packets, but just a day of family fun and relaxation. Depending on where they lived in the county, folks got between 6 inches and a foot of snow.
Lost Mountain BBQ Company owner Josh Arnold raised $6,000 in March for Robbie Coleman, an “incredible” employee, whose house had caught fire and who suffered serious burns to his face and hands. Food sales, tips and direct donations totaled $6,000, and Arnold said sales in Romney that week were the highest they’d had since the previous October.
The month of April was plagued by continuous updates surrounding the Love Shack Dog Rescue north of Loom, where dozens of dogs were rescued from what the police called a “hoarding situation.” Most of the dogs were in need of some medical care upon their rescue, and the remains of 21 more dogs were also found.
Matt Taylor, a 2007 HHS grad and physical therapist, was honored by the Red Cross for being one of 3 who saved the life of a heart attack victim at the Shepherd University’s Wellness Center swimming pool.
Adam Feazell replaces Mike Dufrene in July as principal at HHS. Feazell was formerly one of the assistant principals at the school.
What’s the buzz? Cicadas returned this summer, bringing with them their distinct drone, and had Hampshire Countians either running for cover or looking for recipes to snack on the loud insects.
The 12th annual bluegrass festival returned to Wapocoma in full force in June, and 6 musical groups heated up the stage all day with their tunes.
The Peach Festival in August turned out to be a whopper of an event, bringing out thousands of people for a weekend of sweet, peachy fun.
Hampshire County experienced its own “big bang” in September, when what was likely a meteor explosion resulted in a large boom that many here felt and heard. NASA ended up confirming that it was, in fact, a meteor, that was likely about 50 pounds.
The Bank of Romney in Augusta was shaken at the end of September, when an individual dressed in a dark hoodie and mask robbed the bank. Rumors flew about what kind of getaway car the robber drove, but state police affirmed that those were just rumors, nothing more.
The closing of John J. Cornwell Elementary in Levels was made official in November with a series of quick, quiet hearings that sealed the school’s fate. The doors will close at the end of the 2021-22 school year.
The school board accepts a $2 million bid for the Capon Bridge Elementary gym, the 1st of the bond projects to get officially underway. The board awarded the bid to Harbel Inc., a Cumberland construction company.
It begins to look a lot like Christmas in Hampshire County, as communities countywide welcome the season with town lightings, parades, live nativities winter markets and more. Romney’s Winterfest marked its 2nd year, Light Up Capon Bridge saw its 1st-ever parade, and Springfield reminded us of the reason for the season with their inaugural Christmas in the Square.
Jan. 1: County receiving 150 doses a week, being administered to people 80 or older
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.