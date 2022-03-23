SPRINGFIELD — Springfield-Green Spring Elementary earned high praise yet again for their dedication to recycling plastic film for the Trex Recycles2Win challenge, with a video feature and spotlight on the work the school does in the community.
Gayle Allen, a kindergarten teacher at the small Hampshire County school, was prominently featured in the video, explaining the school’s story and how it got into recycling (and what’s more, how it has earned 4 Trex benches in the last 5 years).
“I heard about the Trex challenge about 5 years ago from our local DEP representative, Alana Hartman,” Allen explained. “We needed a bench for our playground, and there was no money to buy one, so we thought that we would try this.”
She said she had “no idea” how much plastic film it would take to get to just 10 pounds.
After the school won their 1st bench, news spread.
“Now, we’re doubling the amount from the 1st year,” Allen said. The community has gotten more and more involved over the last 5 years, with parents and local businesses and even farmers providing plastic overwrap for the school to add to its collection, which then is dropped off at the Trex collection site just outside the Food Lion on Sunrise Summit.
“I finally asked for some help from some of the dads with pickup trucks to help bring the plastic from the school to our local Food Lion for the drop off,” Allen recalls in the Trex video. “My little car just couldn’t fit it all.”
This year’s challenge began on America Recycles Day (Nov. 15, 2021) and will wrap up on Earth Day, which is April 22.
Grocery bags might be the 1st thing you think of when you hear about plastic film recycling, but the challenge includes the collection of bread bags, case overwrap (like on cases of bottled water), pallet wrap and stretch film, produce bags, bubble wrap, plastic shipping envelopes and more.
For more information on what is included in the plastic collection, and to see Springfield-Green Spring’s featured video, visit https://recycle2win.com/news/.
