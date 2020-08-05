ROMNEY — Hampshire County’s labor poll shrank and the number of people working grew in June, dropping the unemployment rate here for the 2nd month in a row.
Workforce West Virginia estimated last week that Hampshire County had 9,630 people working out of the 10,360 who wanted jobs, producing an unemployment rate of 7.0 percent.
That’s down from 8.4 percent in May and 11 percent in April when the economic shockwave of the COVID-19 pandemic rippled across America.
The county’s unemployment rate was the 2nd best in West Virginia last month, behind only Pendleton County. But the rate was still well above the 4.1 percent of June 2019 when more people here were working (10,490) than are now in the labor pool.
Workforce West Virginia said the nonfarm payroll in Hampshire County remained at 3,580 in June for the 2nd month in a row.
The 3,580 represents the number of jobs in the county. The labor pool of 10,360 represents all the workers who live here — most of whom commute to Virginia for work.
West Virginia’s unemployment rate dropped to 10.4 percent in June from 12.5 percent in May. The 695,000 people working in the state was up nearly 12,000 from May, but well off June 2019’s total of 767,100.
Fifty-four of the state’s 55 counties showed improved unemployment numbers in June. Only McDowell County’s rate went up. Mingo County, on the Kentucky border, has the state’s highest unemployment rate at 18.4 percent.
