We would like to ask your readers if they have a student in Hampshire County Schools with an IEP? If so, we have important information that we would like to share with them. If their child does not receive modifications to the grade-level curriculum, it is our understanding that they should receive grade-level instruction, even if their placement is in the resource room. If students from multiple grade levels are being placed in the resource room together while receiving instruction, with the assistance of a classroom aide, are they being taught their current grade-level curriculum exclusively and in its entirety?
Recently, we received correspondence from the West Virginia Department of Education, that said content standards are not required to be documented in lesson plans nor on checklists in law or policy. It also said that there is no requirement for content standards to be included in the teacher’s recording of grades.
Maybe you are asking yourself this question, what written verifiable documentation is available to parents frequently by the District that clearly documents that their child is being taught and achieving mastery, besides the State assessment, in learning their current grade-level curriculum in its entirety? If you would like answers to this question, we would like to ask that you contact Superintendent Pancione, Hampshire County Schools. Should you receive a response, it would greatly be appreciated if you would share it with other readers.
Dana and Charles Sine, Capon Bridge
I certainly enjoy receiv ing your newspaper each week in the mail. I particularly like the history of the Hampshire County area. My grandparents and my great-grandparents (on my father’s side) were from the Yellow Spring, Capon Springs, Wardensville, Gore, Lehew, High View, Capon Lake — those surrounding areas.
They attended the Hebron Lutheran Church there near Yellow Spring - My Aunt Lona (Orndorff) Cline and her husband Clarence Cline owned a lot of acreage around Yellow Spring and across the Capon River. They donated the land for the Capon Valley Rod and Gun Club and when they retired — they sold many acres of land to the Capon Springs and Farms Hotel — many of my cousins worked at that Capon Springs Hotel.
I have many old family photos from up around that area. Also I am acknowledged in Debbie Boyce’s books, Capon Notes and Capon Folks and corresponded with Willard Wirty author of Capon Valley Sampler.
I have 2 personal letters from him tucked away inside my copy of his book. In the past, I attended annual family reunion gatherings (Orndorff-Miller-Nesmith Families) at the Capon Valley Ruritan Club on River Road.
My Aunt Lona Cline and Clarence lived in the house situated directly in front of the Asa Cline Bed and Breakfast right next to where the Yellow Spring Mill is located and was directly across the road (Rt. 259) from Cecil and Alma Long’s store (no longer standing).
Adrian O’Connor of the Winchester Star Newspaper in the past has published in his Valley Pike Column several of my Yellow Spring Memories Stories and I was also published in our state magazine Goldenseal in 2001 — one of my Yellow Spring Memories Stories — in this is a photo of myself with Kenneth Seldon and his store — (I Also corresponded with Brenda Hiett).
Bob Orndorff, Bunker Hill
Don’t lose your chance to vote. Don’t wait. It’s never too early. Like now. You can obtain an absentee ballot and vote now. You can apply for an absentee ballot through a portal on the Secretary of State’s website as of Aug. 12 (GoVoteWV.com).
There is a checklist of reasons to vote absentee, including concerns of Covid-19. The request will go into the Statewide Voter Registration System and then be routed to the voter’s county clerk, who will send out the ballot.
Or you can print out the request for absentee ballot and send it to our local clerk, by mail, Eric Strite, 19 East Main St, POB 806, Romney WV 26757, or email it to hampshirecounty@wvsos.com or hand deliver it the county clerk’s office.
There is no excuse not to vote. You can say, “I will do it.” Or you can say, “Who cares?”
Also, at GoVoteWV.com you can register to vote if you have not done so already, or check to be sure you are still registered, and re-register if necessary. Of course, you can do this at the clerk’s office in Romney as well.
Following is the schedule for election 2020 in West Virgina.
Jan. 1-Oct. 28 — Uniformed and Overseas Citizens may apply for a General Election absentee ballot.
Aug. 11-Oct. 28 — Eligible voters may apply for a General Election ballot by mail.
Oct. 8-14 — Sample ballots published in local newspapers throughout the state (publication dates will vary by county).
Oct. 13 — Voter Registration Deadline
Oct. 21- 31 — Early Voting at the county courthouse, annex or designated community voting location during normal business hours and Saturdays 9AM to 5PM.
Oct. 27-Nov. 2 — Official List of Candidates or Sample Ballot published in local newspapers throughout the state (publication dates will vary by county).
Oct. 28 — Deadline for Absentee by Mail Application.’Absentee applications received after October 28, even if postmarked, cannot be accepted by law.
Nov. 2 — Deadline to hand-deliver Absentee Ballot to County Clerk’s office.
Nov. 3 — ’General Election Day
Nov. 4 — Absentee Ballots mailed, but without a postmark accepted.
Nov. 9 — (Canvass) - Absentee Ballot postmarked by Election Day accepted if received by start of Canvass.
Elizabeth Brady, Three Churches
