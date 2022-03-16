1
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _ West Virginia residents have until March 18 to apply for help paying their home heating bills.
To be eligible, households have to meet program guidelines, which take into account income, household size and responsibility for paying the heating bill. Social Security and veterans income will be excluded for the current application period.
Department of Health and Human Resources workers can help if there is a heating emergency, the agency said.
Applications are available online at www.wvpath.org or at the local DHHR offices, Community Action Agencies or senior centers operated by an Area Agency on Aging. The completed application must be returned to the DHHR office in the applicant’s county of residence.
CHARLESTON — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Friday he has asked state law enforcement to collect surplus body armor for donation to Ukraine in its defense from attack from Russia.
Justice said he directed the West Virginia National Guard and the Department of Homeland Security to coordinate with the West Virginia Law Enforcement Coalition to gather unused or recently expired ballistic vests.
The coalition consists of the state associations for chiefs of police, county sheriffs, deputy sheriffs, troopers, narcotics officers and the Fraternal Order of Police.
County sheriffs are accepting vests at their offices for pickup by the state police and the Division of Emergency Management. Donated body armor from West Virginia and other states will be transferred from a single U.S. collection point to Ukraine.
CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s Senate approved a bill Friday that would split the massive Department of Health and Human Resources into separate departments.
Senators passed the bill without debate on a 32-2 vote. It now heads to the governor.
Under the bill, the DHHR would be divided into the Department of Health and Department of Human Resources.
The bill originated in the House of Delegates, where some supporters had said the move was long overdue for such a large agency and could help better address the state’s substance abuse crisis. West Virginia has the nation’s highest drug overdose death rate.
Senate Finance Chairman Eric Tarr, a Putnam County Republican, withdrew an amendment that the committee adopted earlier this week which would have put in place two deputy secretaries, one to oversee each department and report to the governor.
Instead, the Senate adopted the House’s version to have one secretary for each new department without deputy secretaries.
The DHHR currently has one cabinet secretary, Bill Crouch, overseeing a $7.6 billion budget, or 39% of the state’s entire spending, while 11 secretaries from other departments oversee the remaining 60% of state spending.
The DHHR split goes back to a 2013 consulting firm report that suggested such a move would allow for a more efficient use of agency resources.
The secretaries of the new departments would be in place by next January with the new departments debuting in July 2023. The change’s financial cost to the state in the next fiscal budget would be $300,000 for the additional cabinet secretary and administrative assistant.
Among the agencies that would be included under the Department of Human Resources are the bureaus of Social Services, Medical Services, Child Support Enforcement, Family Assistance, and Behavioral Health. The West Virginia Bureau for Behavioral Health includes the state Office of Drug Control Policy and the Office of Maternal Child and Family Health.
The Department of Health would include the bureaus of Public Health, Health Facilities, Inspector General, the Office of Health Facility Licensure and Certification, and the state Health Care Authority.
The bill would allow the new departments to decide how to oversee the state Women’s Commission and the Human Rights Commission.
