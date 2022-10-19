CAPON BRIDGE — The West Virginia Mobile Agriculture Education Science Lab– Ag Lab for short – left an impression when they stopped at Capon Bridge Elementary School a few weeks ago.
The Ag Lab travels all over the Mountain State to introduce hands-on, visually focused lessons on agriculture. Due to the success and ease of the traveling lab, booking is done a year in advance.
This visit marked the first year in which Hampshire High’s FFA kids helped with the program, and FFA member Olivia Joy Bohrer spoke highly of it.
Bohrer said she appreciated the hands-on approach, noting the benefit of experiential learning, especially regarding the agriculture industry.
The Ag Lab’s visit was from Monday-Friday, and 2 FFA members were sent to the Ag Lab each day to participate. Each day, the CBES students took part in different labs and experiments.
“They (the students) were able to see how the experiments could pertain to the real world,” Bohrer noticed.
The Ag Lab has visited Augusta, Romney, Slanesville, Springfield-Green Spring and even John J. Cornwell in previous years.
The FFA kids added a different and even more helpful perspective to the lessons since they work with agriculture themselves.
“We were able to relate and connect that it (the program) was beneficial to everybody,” Bohrer said.
She also admitted that the display of the lab was “breathtaking.”
Bohrer explained that the display differed from anything the FFA kids had seen. Byproducts were shown from each agricultural group, such as a football made from pigskin and different products from bees and wine.
“It really opened our eyes, as high school students as well as the elementary level, to see all the different things that really do come from agriculture and how blessed we are.”
“I hope we can continue to take part in this as it is an opportunity for all of us,” Bohrer said.
