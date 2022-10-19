Screen Shot 2022-10-19 at 9.05.05 AM.png

Olivia Bohrer and Caitlyn Myers get the cups ready for the strawberry DNA lesson.

CAPON BRIDGE — The West Virginia Mobile Agriculture Education Science Lab­– Ag Lab for short­ – left an impression when they stopped at Capon Bridge Elementary School a few weeks ago.

The Ag Lab travels all over the Mountain State to introduce hands-on, visually focused lessons on agriculture. Due to the success and ease of the traveling lab, booking is done a year in advance.

Screen Shot 2022-10-19 at 9.04.56 AM.png

Brady and Carter Pyles help with the experiment.

