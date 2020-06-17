A Bloomery man has died as a result of an ATV accident Tuesday, June 16.
Ralph D. Barnes, 60, was on property he owns on Spook Hollow Lane off Ruppenthal Road and was operating an ATV there Tuesday morning when the vehicle apparently tipped on steep terrain and rolled onto him. A person with Barnes on the property went looking for him in late morning after he had not returned from going to collect rocks from a stream, said Morgan County Sheriff K.C. Bohrer. That person called 911 to report Barnes was pinned under the ATV.
Deputy Dennis Jenkins responded to the property, along with members of South Morgan Volunteer Fire Company, Morgan County EMS and the Medical Examiner’s office.
