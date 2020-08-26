As COVID-19 cases continued their upward creep in Hampshire County, Gov. Jim Justice rolled out new guidelines for nursing homes.
In a press conference Monday, he instituted a color-coded map of the state’s 55 counties that will guide nursing home visitation.
Green and yellow counties will allow visitation to nursing homes with different levels of precautions for each. Orange and red counties will see visitation cut off except in end-of-life instances.
“I can assure you just this about using the color coding: we’re going to watch our numbers with everything in us and if, by chance, we have additional outbreaks because of visitation, then we're going to have to batten down the hatches and go back to no visitation,” Justice said. “I just hope and pray, with all in me, that we’re not far off from a vaccine.”
Hampshire hasn’t had any new cases of COVID-19 reported since Friday afternoon, when Health Director Stephanie Shoemaker reported 1 new case, bringing the count to 3 active, 1 probable and 90 total.
