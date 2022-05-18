Last Tuesday night brought home a civics lesson like never before — every vote counts.
The race was in the new 88th Delegate District. Romney’s Rick Hillenbrand carried the Hampshire side of the district and New Creek’s Keith Funkhouser carried the Mineral portion.
But when you added the 2 together, the result was startling.
Hillenbrand 793, Funkhouser 792.
A single vote.
Was it yours? Was it you who didn’t bother to vote?
A single vote.
The race hung in the balance until Monday when the commissioners of each county met as what election officials call the board of canvass.
They certify the final vote by doing a couple of things. One is hand-counting a randomly chosen precinct to make sure the totals match what was generated by the counting machines on election night.
The other is to count and certify a handful of other votes, either cast by provisional ballot on Election Day or by absentee ballot that came in after Election Day but were postmarked before voting ended.
The final official tally ended with a little wider margin, and we do mean little.
Hillenbrand 803, Funkhouser 799.
Not a single vote, but still razor thin.
They have the opportunity to have precincts recounted, but at a cost of $300 per county.
Hampshire County had just 23.6% of its registered voters vote in the May 10 election. Granted, that’s a better percentage than a midterm typically pulls, particularly without a marquee race at the top like senator.
That’s still just 3,259 of the adult residents of the county with a similar number in Mineral.
If more people voted — if we all registered and voted — then we would be unlikely to have the outcome we woke to last Wednesday morning where a race hung in the balance by a single vote.
