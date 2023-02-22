CAPON BRIDGE — Capon Bridge will work with Hampshire High School to give the town a part-time office worker, the Capon Bridge Town Council learned at its Feb. 14 meeting. Hampshire High will send a rising senior who will work weekday afternoons from 1 to 5 p.m.
This will give the town the help it needs, and give the student experience. Guidelines will be set to limit the information to which the student will have access.
The council also continued its discussion of the June 13 municipal election in which all the town’s elected officials except for Councilman Chris Turner (whose term is up next year) must run for office if they wish to remain in their positions.
The mayor and three council members are up for re-election for four-year terms running from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2027, and one-year partial terms are to be filled for recorder and one seat on council since recorder Tracey Grassi and Councilwoman Dorinda Strother, both appointed to unexpired terms, are required to run for the offices to which they were appointed in the next regularly scheduled municipal election.
Mayor Laura Turner noted that the candidate-filing period has closed for the town’s June 13 municipal election, but write-in candidates have until April 25 to file. Though names of write-in candidates do not appear on the ballot, their names are posted at the polls, and write-in candidates must file, or votes for them will not be counted.
The mayor asked voters to check their voter registrations, noting that the town still has people on the rolls who have moved away, and some people living in Capon Bridge are still registered at their old addresses.
The town needs election workers, who will be paid for attending training and for working during the election – on Election Day (Tuesday, June 13) and/or during the early voting period.
In other business, an open house on the town’s comprehensive plan has been set for Monday, April 10, from 6-8 p.m. at the old middle school. The town planning commission is developing a plan to guide Capon Bridge’s development over the next decade.
The comprehensive plan will be based on data analysis and citizen input, and citizens are invited to attend the open house on April 10 at the old Capon Bridge Middle School building on Capon School Street.
The generator needed for backup for the town sewer project will be delivered on March 8 and will have to be installed, water and sewer superintendent Chris Turner reported. Once it is in place, the sewer project will have reached substantial completion, and the town can begin billing the Capon Bridge Technology Park for the treatment of its wastewater.
Turner added that a second round of tests for lead and copper in the town’s water was sent out for testing the day before the meeting. If the results are OK, he said, the water system will be eligible for reduced monitoring, which will lower costs.
Town attorney Logan Mantz asked how the town billed for leak adjustments on water and sewer bills. He was told everything above the customer’s average use is billed at a reduced rate.
Mantz pointed out the state public service commission rules call for billing only amounts 200 percent above average at a reduced rate to keep people from claiming leaks to get reductions in unusually high bills. He pointed out that the town could “tweak” its policy to keep it from being abused this way but added that the PSC would never challenge the town’s more lenient policy.
It was also suggested that people be given 30 days to repair a leak and if they failed to do so, be required to pay the entire unadjusted bill.
Changes in billing would require revision of the relevant ordinance, and no action on this was taken during last week’s meeting.
Electric bill increases for the firehouse, public library and Ruritan Community Center during Light Up Capon Bridge totaled about $652, Mayor Turner said. Light Up Capon Bridge has volunteered to pay half the increase in cost, and the town will cover the rest.
Reporting on behalf of the Capon Bridge Revitalization Group, Logan Mantz announced Capon School Street has to be repaved. Delegate Darren Thorne arranged a meeting with the Department of Transportation and a governor’s office representative and found state funds may be available.
Retired magistrate John Rohrbaugh has agreed to fill in as a substitute Capon Bridge municipal court judge as needed.
Councilwoman Dorinda Strother was appointed to the town planning commission.
