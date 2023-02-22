CAPON BRIDGE — Capon Bridge will work with Hampshire High School to give the town a part-time office worker, the Capon Bridge Town Council learned at its Feb. 14 meeting. Hampshire High will send a rising senior who will work weekday afternoons from 1 to 5 p.m.

This will give the town the help it needs, and give the student experience. Guidelines will be set to limit the information to which the student will have access.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.