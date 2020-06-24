ROMNEY — Patty Wygal, Hampshire County’s Relay for Life coordinator, said that for this year’s event, big changes were in store, moving the event from the track at Hampshire High School to the track at the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind.
A bigger change ended up rocking the Relay boat: the COVID-19 pandemic.
With every Relay event this year hosted through the Hampshire County Relay for Life Facebook page, participation was predictably lower than it would have been if folks had been able to congregate at the WVSDB track like Wygal had originally planned.
“Relay is made up of a lot of older people, and some of them don’t even have computers or smart phones, and if they do have cell phones, they might not know how to find us,” Wygal explained.
The in-person fundraising this year was nearly completely shut down,, but Wygal said that she was impressed with the separate fundraising that was happening around the county.
“I know that Valley Health is one of our big sponsors, and we also had a couple of really neat fundraisers,” Wygal explained. An example Wygal gave of these satellite fundraisers was Linda Dawson of Romney, who made masks for folks during this pandemic and raised over $2,300 for the American Cancer Society by selling those masks.
The landscape of raising money for cancer research has had to change drastically this year, but the American Cancer Society canceled the in-person fundraising to ensure participant safety.
“Lots of teams around here do food sales around Easter and Mother’s Day, and those were canceled,” Wygal said. “The money is all going to carry over into next year’s Relay.”
Last year’s in-person, pandemic-free Relay event brought in almost $50,000, and this year’s numbers are significantly lower, but Wygal said the virtual event went as well as she felt like it could have.
“I think we have actually brought people in,” she said. “I think it was a good way to bring people we don’t normally get to Relay.”
While it was certainly disappointing that the Relay mainstays like the survivor dinner were canceled, the classic Luminaria event was still able to be held over Facebook Saturday, and Wygal said there were probably around 40 luminaries made for participants. As far as the money goes, it’s tough to have a final count since everything was collected online, but Wygal is estimating the total to end up around 8 to 10 thousand since they’re clocking in at around 7 right now. The final count won’t happen until the end of August.
Whether the event is in person or completely virtual, the goal is the same: provide awareness and information about programs and services available through the American Cancer Society.
“I think that was accomplished,” said Tracey Wygal Withrow, who helped her mother Patty with the technology side of things (“She did a tremendous job,” Wygal said. “She’s a computer whiz.”)
Withrow added that she felt the participation was positive in the virtual event, saying, “The best part was spreading awareness about the positive things Relay for Life and the American Cancer Society is doing for advancements in treatments and hope for a cure.” ❏
Log In
