1
CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice made another plea for more West Virginians to get their COVID-19 booster shot, noting that only a fraction of the state’s vaccinated population has so far received the extra shot.
“You have got to get that booster shot,” Justice said Friday. “Our medical experts would look right at you and say if you’re six months out from your initial vaccines, and you have not gotten your booster shot, you may be no better off than those who never got vaccinated.”
More than 48,000 West Virginians have received their booster shot, the governor said.
“We’re sitting at less than 5% of vaccinated people that have gotten their booster shot,” he said. “We’re making progress, but it’s just too slow.”
West Virginia Joint Interagency Task Force Director Jim Hoyer pointed to statistics showing an increase in the number of vaccinated people being hospitalized. He added that “we know that we must get that turned around.”
“Based on the information put out by the CDC and FDA, most all West Virginians age 18 and above are now eligible for a booster and we encourage everyone to get a booster,” Hoyer said.
First medical
cannabis dispensary opens
2
MORGANTOWN — West Virginia’s first medical cannabis dispensary opened Friday, more than four years after state lawmakers allowed a regulatory system for those products to be established.
Trulieve Cannabis Corp. debuted a retail location in Morgantown with a second shop opening in Weston Monday.
“We’re thrilled to be first to market in West Virginia and to continue building the foundation for the West Virginia’s emerging medical cannabis market,” Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers said in a statement.
She said the company’s goal is to “bolster local economies by creating sustainable jobs and investing in marginalized communities.”
The 2017 state law allows for medical cannabis use in pills, oils, topical gels, liquids, dermal patches and a form that can be vaporized.
In order to access and buy products from a dispensary, residents must have a West Virginia medical marijuana card. Residents with serious medical conditions can register for the card at www.medcanwv.org.
Rivers said the company plans to open nine dispensaries across the state, according to news sources.
More than 200 people were lined up outside of the Morgantown location on Friday morning.
Sabrina Howland of Hurricane said she developed severe nerve pain about six years ago and signed up to receive her medical cannabis card in February. She said she sometimes has trouble walking and had to quit her job and stop driving.
“I decided to come up here because it’s legal now,” she said. “It will help me. I need it.”
West Virginia
student assessments provided by video in new pilot
3
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Education is trying a new method of providing student assessment reports to families.
The department is conducting a statewide pilot of new video score reports intended to make it easier to understand the annual assessment data.
The reports are customized for each public school student in third through eighth grades who took the General Summative Assessment and for 11th graders who took the SAT School Day last spring.
A link to a Spanish version of the video will be available for students who have Spanish as the primary language spoken in their home.
The department says the video reports provide information about the child’s academic performance on the exams and resources that pinpoint gaps in learning.
To view a sample video, visit https://wvde.us/assessment/learn-more-about-testing/ and click the WVGSA or SAT School Day tab.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.