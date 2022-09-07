ROMNEY — Hampshire Highland’s Arts & Music Festival is back and packed with activities for the whole family this Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m in downtown Romney, centered around the Taggart Hall Gazebo.
The Quick Draw contest is a new feature that will allow the attendees to watch painters brush their magic in action en plein air– in the open air.
From 1-3 p.m, artist will compete against each other for The Quick Draw contest. Horns will mark the official start at 1 p.m. and will blow again at 3 p.m. for everyone to drop their brushes. Judging will take place at 3:30 p.m. Artists can set up their easels within these geographic boundaries: South Marsham to South High Street and between Gravel Lane and Rt. 50. A registration table will be manned at 10:30 a.m., but artists can set up their site any time before the competition officially begins.
The registration is free, but artists must have a title and price for their artwork and be willing to offer it for sale. Several prices are offered for the winners: best overall; $250, best use of light; $150, people’s choice; $100. Winners will be announced at 5 p.m.
Along with the new feature, popular favorites such as puppet shows, giant bubbles for kids, face painting, hands-on activities for all ages, art displays and demonstrations, great food, a wine and beer garden and so much more are making a comeback this weekend.
The Gazebo in Taggart Hall will be reverberating with riffs for the music lovers – all day.
Music from familiar faces will play all day: Hampshire’s Ukulele Club, Honeybee Choir, Ben Townsend Centerfire Bluegrass Band, Madison Wrye and Davis Bradley. The River House’s open mic winners from Friday night will be giving performances as well.
Remember to keep an eye out for Hampshire’s finest artists, they will be displaying and selling their original work all day.
For further details about the “Quick Draw” competition, contact Julie Cook at designjc2@gmail.com
