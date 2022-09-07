Plein air

Nancy Judd will be showcasing her talent at the fest this Saturday. Her work includes paintings, needle and textile arts and gifts of sentiment.

 Hampshire Highlands Arts & music festival Facebook

ROMNEY — Hampshire Highland’s Arts & Music Festival is back and packed with activities for the whole family this Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m in downtown Romney, centered around the Taggart Hall Gazebo.

The Quick Draw contest is a new feature that will allow the attendees to watch painters brush their magic in action en plein air– in the open air.

