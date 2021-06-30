ROMNEY — The signs have come down that barred outsiders from the campus of the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind.
The schools said Monday that the 77 acres of grounds are reopening, at least for the summer.
All signs prohibiting visitors to campus were removed Monday. Campus is open 7 days a week from dawn to dusk.
“Our residents will be thrilled to know that when students aren’t here, they are welcome to walk the trail, explore the woods and enjoy the playground with their families,” Romney Mayor Beverly Keadle said. “We want to build more bridges between our community and the WVSDB, and this is a wonderful way to accomplish that.”
The schools, which had been tightening security for years, virtually closed campus to all outsiders when the Covid-19 pandemic set in a year ago.
State Superintendent Clayton Burch reversed that course with Monday’s announcement.
“We value the partnership between the school and its community,” he said, “and we want our West Virginia families to feel welcome when they visit campus.”
Students will return in August, and campus access may change at that time, the State Department of Education said. o
