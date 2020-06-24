KEYSER — An Augusta man was indicted Thursday in the double murders that occurred just over the Mineral County line last November.
Jimmy Lee Lambert Jr. was indicted along with Michael Paul Duncan of Berkeley Springs on 2 counts of murder.
Authorities say they killed Donald L. Rutter, 32, and Destiny C. Foster, 25, at Rutter’s home at 74 Maple Hollow Road, about 4 miles north of U.S. 50 just off Beaver Run Road.
Rutter was found dead at the residence. Foster died later after being flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown for treatment.
Lambert and Duncan were also indicted on charges of use of a firearm during commission of a felony, malicious wounding and conspiracy. Lambert was indicted on a count of possessing a firearm by a person who is prohibited.
Lambert, who was arrested within hours, and Duncan are both being held in Potomac Highlands Regional Jail.
Lambert was apprehended quickly after the murders, identified by one of the victims and a dropped hat.
Foster called 911 in the early hours of Nov. 18, saying she had been shot. Lying already dead near her was Rutter.
While she was being loaded into an ambulance to Potomac Valley Hospital in Keyser, Foster identified Lambert as the man who shot her. She was later flown on to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown before she died.
In a lucky break for police, they found a black toboggan in the driveway of the home. Tucked in the cap was Lambert’s wallet, containing his driver’s license.
That led to a warrant for his arrest, which occurred 2 days later in Shenandoah Junction. Authorities found Duncan there as well and questioned him.
Duncan told police he drove to the Maple Hollow Lane house and picked up Lambert, then drove him to Lambert’s residence in Shenandoah Junction.
But, police said in court documents, Duncan was present at the murder scene around the time of the shooting. Duncan was there the next day in Capon Bridge, and his car was seized as evidence.
The day before, authorities used a warrant to search a house in Delray that belongs to Lambert’s parents.
In a crawl space authorities found Remington Power Piston 12-gauge shotgun shells, the same brand and type of 6 shells found in the bedroom of the Maple Hollow home.
Lambert had a prior criminal history with Rutter.
They were both charged with the battery of another inmate at the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail in September 2016.
Lambert was in jail at the time on charges of selling crack cocaine. The charge against Rutter was dismissed a month later, magistrate court records show.
“Lambert is well known to Hampshire County law enforcement,” Chief Deputy Nathan Sions said.
