The Hampshire County Health Department revealed Thursday that the U.K. Covid variant (B.1.1.7) has been detected in a Hampshire County resident.
The individual was tested for Covid on March 13, 2021. Random specimens are screened for the variant.
This Covid variant, originally identified in the U.K., seems to spread quicker and easier than others, though evidence so far shows that the antibodies generated through vaccination do recognize these variants. Further investigation and studies are underway to help health officials gain more information about the variants.
The Health Department advises caution for residents, emphasizing the continued importance of wearing a mask in public places, social distancing, washing your hands and getting the vaccine where and when it is available to you.
If you are a West Virginia resident who hasn't received their vaccine yet and you'd like to register, do so through vaccinate.wv.gov or call 304-496-9640 to make an appointment.
