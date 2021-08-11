ROMNEY — The 80-acre Capon Bridge Solar Farm planned for Ford Hill Road will be located much closer to U.S. 50 than previously reported.
Galehead Development representatives Jesse Pollard and Ben Metcalf presented more information on the project last Wednesday at the quarterly meeting of the Hampshire County Infrastructure Committee.
The solar array will occupy 80 acres of a 235-acre property stretching across Ford Hill Road, about half a mile south of Route 50. The portion east of Ford Hill Road borders on the Hampshire County Fairgrounds to the north.
Galehead Development’s map of the planned installation indicates solar panels will be erected on both sides of the road.
Described by the presenters as the Beery Farmstead, the property is now owned by the Hampshire Investment Group LLC, a group organized by Charles S. Hockensmith and Lois M. Groves 7 years ago.
Metcalf explained that Galehead still refers to the planned installation as the Capon Bridge Solar Farm, despite its Augusta location, because the project was originally planned for Capon Bridge. When they found using Capon Bridge’s local substation to transfer power to the grid would not be cost-effective, they sought a new location for the project.
Galehead will be making an investment of approximately $17 million in the solar farm, with construction starting as early as next spring and finishing by the end of 2022. Construction should provide approximately 23 local and 45 statewide jobs.
Photos included in the presentation showed Galehead’s solar installations are easily concealed from view by vegetation. The panels will not be over 12 feet long, mounted in an array that should not exceed 15 feet in height.
The power produced will be supplied to Potomac Edison, and should be sufficient to power approximately 3,400 households annually. It will be a long-term commitment, since the panels degrade at a rate of one-half of 1 percent a year.
In return for locating the solar farm here, Galehead Development will make a series of payments to the county.
Using the agreement Galehead made with Berkeley County for the Bedington Energy Facility as one possible model, Pollard pointed out the payments would allow the county commission to support community development projects around the county.
The Capon Bridge Solar Farm will be just 1/5 the size of the Bedington facility — but if Hampshire County received just 1/5 of the payments made to Berkeley County, the county commission would get a $90,000 payment up front.
In Berkeley County, the upfront payment was followed by annual payments of $1,850 per megawatt for 15 years. After the end of the 15-year period, the county would still be able to collect property taxes and personal property taxes on the equipment.
Exactly what Hampshire County will receive for its 20-megawatt facility must be negotiated with the Hampshire County Commission.
Commissioner Dave Cannon, the only commissioner present, asked when Galehead planned to appear before the commission. Hampshire County Development Authority Executive Secretary Eileen Johnson, who chairs infrastructure committee meetings, suggested organizing a roundtable discussion with partners involved first.
