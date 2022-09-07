The county has seen a rapid influx of new faces lately, and with them, an entrepreneurial spirit and longing for connection stream through the rivers of the Eastern Panhandle region — perhaps paralleling Airbnb’s growing presence.
Airbnb is an American platform used for homestays, vacation rentals and lodging. Founded in 2008, it saw a massive expansion in “hosts” and renters during the height of Covid-19.
Everything from a tent, camper, or farm to a luxury stay is at play. Hosts can even rent out raw pieces of land for weekend campers.
Four years ago, Ryan and Laura Stewart moved from Westminster, Md. to unrestricted farmland in Romney.
Ryan, a long-term substitute at Hampshire High, shared that their original intention was to have a guesthouse for family and visitors. After watching the success of Airbnbing their guesthouse, however, they decided to try out renting a tent.
“When traveling cross-country, we stayed in a couple of yurts,” he explained, “and we decided we can start another Airbnb, but do it at a fraction of the cost with the tent and just build a camping deck, and it took off as well.”
Ryan said they didn’t think they’d have any guests during the summer due to the heat, but the tent has been booked every weekend since April.
Ryan created a map of the farm where their farm animals can be found and where to hike. He also made a guidebook for tourists to explore the area.
They have had several return guests; one couple loved their experience so much that they bought property in West Virginia.
“The Airbnbs took off, so it all went really well,” Ryan said retrospectively. “One of the things I didn’t necessarily expect was the self-actualization we get out of people really enjoying themselves.”
Besides providing a fun passive income to the community members who own property here, Airbnb allows making connections with people from different countries.
“It’s a great way to make good friends,” said Larry Carroll, who rents out property near Moorefield through VRBO — owned by the same conglomerate as Airbnb. He also notes that the 2-way rating system keeps everyone on their best behavior.
“If you get a bad review, it’s the rumination of your business,” he shared. Carroll added that having a weak Internet speed has been their only imperfection.
“I have lost some very hefty opportunities,” he admitted.
Carroll emphasized the importance of small details and cleanliness: lights that work, locks that lock, everything must be spotless. Carroll said that they even have a generator that kicks on automatically, so their visitors never have to worry about being out of power with unpredictable weather.
Airbnb isn’t all fun and games though. A tremendous consideration for detail is echoed from everyone that is involved with the system.
Augusta resident Dottie Eddis advises those who are considering this endeavor to be ready for “a lot of work”.
Eddis has 2 rentals: 1 in Romney and 1 in Augusta. She pursued Airbnb after becoming jaded with problems from long-time renters, noting that they’re often too rough on the house. Airbnb guests are usually gentler, Eddis said.
Her Airbnb farmhouse in Augusta tends to lure in city dwellers that work from home as her farm provides the serenity of rural living. The Romney location, on the other hand, lends itself to people who are visiting family or going for a scenic train ride on the Potomac Eagle.
Her favorite part? Making connections with people.
Eddis recalled hosting a couple for 4 months at her Augusta farm that ended up inviting her to their wedding.
Eddis also loves the ease of Airbnb, noting that hosts can set up gaps between rentals or times away for renters.
“Airbnb is flexible; you can set up those parameters,” Eddis said.
Nestled between the many Airbnb options in Capon Bridge is Basswood. Unique in its approach, Tim Reese explains that his concept was to divide a house into unique rooms with an “arts flair”.
“Marriots are nice, but they’re not memorable,” he laughed.
Basswood rooms only became available to rent in April, but it has seen tremendous success, Reese noted.
“Young people have more energy, more modern ideas,” Reese said, crediting his family’s involvement.
He pointed out that having out-of-state visitors brings money to the community and unique groups of individuals that sometimes end up coming back to the Appalachian Mountains.
Messy people tend to be a shared dislike from all Airbnbers, but for those that accept the occasional issue, Airbnb has proved to be a good opportunity across the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.