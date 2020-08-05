A tip from the public led to Thursday night’s arrest of a man the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office was seeking in a July 19 stabbing on the Purgitsville Pike.
As a bonus, his brother, a fugitive from drug court, was also taken into custody.
Wes Allen Barrett, 29, and John Allan Barrett, 30, were arrested without incident at a house near Springfield.
Wes Barrett left the residence where the stabbing occurred before deputies arrived. He was booked into Potomac Highlands Regional Jail at 11 p.m. Thursday on a charge of attempted first-degree murder.
John Barrett was being held at the regional jail, booked at the same time, on a capias warrant.
Authorities had put out a public call for help locating Wes Barrett late Wednesday night, a request that led to his arrest less than 24 hours later.
“We thank the community for the many tips received for this wanted person,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook statement.
The Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office said the 911 call on the stabbing came shortly after 11:30 p.m. on July 19, a Sunday, from a house on U.S. 220 near Fleming Road in Purgitsville.
The female caller said a stabbing had occurred and named a suspect she called “Webby,” who authorities later identified as Barrett.
Sheriff’s deputies and Romney Police headed toward the scene with the Romney squad intercepting a vehicle carrying an injured man toward Romney.
Authorities said he had a chest wound and another cut on his left arm. Neither the victim nor the female caller are being identified.
Authorities say Barrett has a history of committing violent crimes.
