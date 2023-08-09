ROMNEY — Last weekend’s West Virginia Peach Festival “broke records,” Chairwoman Barbie Hillenbrand said.
“It went far better than we expected. All of us were in awe.”
The three-day festival stretched throughout town, with most of the activity spread on the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind campus, and saw an estimated 8,000 visitors – many of whom were out of state.
Hillenbrand reported selling over 200 crates of fresh peaches, a significant jump from last year’s 125. They also sold out of their 400 pies.
Johnny Duncan, who runs Full Throttle Performance Car Club, reported displaying 238 cars this year- the largest car show in Hampshire County to date, contrasting last year’s 100 cars and 2021’s 134.
He said the old location was a limiting factor, noting all the space the drivers had on the east side of the school grounds.
April Duncan coordinated the West Virginia Peach Pageant and saw 100 contestants and guests, including the new Miss West Virginia, Karrington Childress. Hillenbrand noted that the vendors seemed much happier, and after conducting surveys, she said “everybody is wanting to come back.” Some vendors even had to leave early because they ran out of food (and drinks).
But it’s not just the vendors that want to come back. The attendees themselves kept telling Peach Festival committee members how lovely and lively of a festival, the town and its people were. Festival attendees came from all over, with some even saying they would come back again.
“We never dreamed it would be like this,” Hillenbrand said about the event’s success.
She admitted to being initially nervous about the school’s location, but “everybody was raving about how it was the perfect location.” The kids loved the school’s playgrounds, and the music was easily heard throughout the campus.
The weather cooperated until the end of the festival, canceling the peach eating contest and delaying the Peach Derby “race.”
Hillenbrand credited her committee members with the smooth-running festival but hinted that more members are always welcome.
She compared herself to a football coach and said that the dedicated volunteers are the “team; they’re the ones that make it happen.”
Still, she hinted that the festival “could really use some young go-getters,” she said, specifically searching for a communications person since the organizers were so busy during the actual event.
Hillenbrand also noted that this entire festival wouldn’t be possible without Shanholtz Orchards, who brought the many crates of fresh, juicy peaches during the three-day fest.
For those interested in becoming a volunteer or committee member of next year’s event, message their Facebook page at the West Virginia Peach Festival or contact Hillenbrand at 304-707-4630.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.