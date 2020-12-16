WINCHESTER — Window World of Winchester has been named the company’s 2020 store of the year, and the owner says it wasn’t possible without such great customers.
“It was a crazy year, but it turned out to be our best — and we couldn’t have done it without you,” said CEO Greg Deathridge. “My company thanks the entire Winchester area that we service for the opportunity to work on their homes’ exterior remodeling projects.”
Window World Corporation is America’s largest exterior remodelers with over 200 franchises nationwide.
Deathridge credited 3 specific factors the his store’s success: government stimulus money that allowed more discretionary spending; the Covid virus that led to more people staying home; and his store’s team of salespeople, installers and administrators.
Window World Winchester’s showroom is at 210 Prosperity Drive. The phone number is 540-722-4014. Virtual appointments are available.
