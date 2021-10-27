AUGUSTA — Hampshire County EMS is a boisterous group:
They steal each other’s pens (and vehemently deny it).
They tease each other mercilessly (the service’s new captain, Hunter Whetzel, was jokingly referred to as “Little” Hunter, a poke at his height).
They argue like brothers and sisters.
But most of all, they’re there for each other when they need support. Like a family.
On Sunday, members of the county’s EMS service met at Camp Walker in Augusta for a picnic, where they not only formerly recognized several members who have hit milestones, but also had a little fun with team-building games, food and lots of laughs.
“We’ve been trying to do a family day for a while, just for morale-building, because this field is so stressful,” said Hope Friis, who worked on planning the event. “We get burnt out very easily, and so we have to remember that there is that camaraderie side of this.”
EMS work is, by definition, a stressful career path, but add in a pandemic, and work just got even harder.
“Lots of people have no idea what we go through on a shift-to-shift basis,” explained Kerri Kisamore. “Basically, to do this job, you have to be able to get in there, do whatever you have to do, and go home and think of it as just another shift.”
She added, “It’s hard to do. A lot of people can’t do it, and that’s why the burnout rate is so high.”
In order to combat that burnout, some members of the EMS team have hobbies, some rely on their families, some like to blow off steam, but they all have 1 thing in common: each other.
“We’re finally able to get together as a family,” said Tad Malcolm, director of Hampshire County Homeland Security and Emergency Management. “That’s the way I look at it: we’re all a family. We have to be together.”
First responders often deal with nightmares (“Nobody ever calls 911 because they’re having a good day,” quipped Kisamore.), so a light-hearted picnic and pinning event was just what the doctor ordered for Hampshire County EMS this weekend.
Derek Skinner was recognized for his advancement from where he started working with Department of Corrections, to dispatcher, to volunteer, to paid EMT, to his current position as a paramedic, and he works as a firefighter as well.
At Sunday’s picnic, Hunter Whetzel was also officially introduced as captain of Hampshire County EMS, and Friis revealed the breast cancer donation total from the EMS service: $730.
It was a catchall day, with recognitions and pinnings, as well as with games that pitted members against each other, such as egg relays and other team-building exercises.
EMS work is not an easy job, not by any means, pointed out Kisamore.
“I’ve been there when people stopped breathing, took their last breath and looked me in the eyes,” she remarked, “but I’ve also delivered babies.”
She added that she and her comrades don’t do the job to get paid.
“I do this because I want to help people,” she said. “I like being the light at the end of the tunnel for people.”
Friis added that with all of the bad, the traumatic and the nightmarish, there is the element of family and the emotional connection that EMS workers share with their community and with each other.
That family element ties the service together, and Friis said she was glad to be able to have a day focused on togetherness.
Malcolm summarized it best: “I mean it from the bottom of my heart: we’re family.” o
