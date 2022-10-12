POINTS — Farmhouse Studio & Market hosted their 4th annual Artisans in the Farmhouse Lawn celebration on Saturday.
Farmhouse Studio & Market is a family-owned business that shares quality products and artists from the region. Melanie Pack’s mother, Gloria McKee, resides full-time at the farmhouse property, and Melanie curates the products that the farmhouse holds.
Initially, the storefront idea was supposed to serve 2 primary purposes, Melanie shared.
“First, as an artist, a venue for my own jewelry, photography and paintings and to highlight local artists,” explained Melanie.
Secondly, Melanie said she plans to leave Pennsylvania to return to her “West Virginia roots” and create an arts location on her family farm that will become a “a true community asset in the middle of nowhere.”
“It really did all start here. My art teacher at Hampshire High School, Robin Pancake, was the 1st person to really show me that art can be a career and not just a hobby,” Melanie said.
The mother and daughter effort seems to have come full circle now that Melanie finds herself as a participating artist celebrating the 4th anniversary of the Farmhouse Studio.
The 2-story studio holds local wines, baked goods, artisan jewelry, boutique clothing and vintage-inspired home decor. The studio’s anniversary celebration seeks to bring awareness of the exciting local talent in the area.
The celebration itself was intimate but lively and full of fall foliage.
The Fly Birds brought their talent on the studio’s porch as people perused different vendors’ items. Gloria offered cheese and wine tastings to all interested (and eligible).
“Every year, it grows,” Melanie said.
She noted that some long-term goals were collaborating with local artists and bringing classes to the studio. However, their current plan is to get the community involved.
“I really want to be part of the continuing development of the community where I grew up,” Melanie said.
