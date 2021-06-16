Two previously unreported Covid-19 deaths of Hampshire County residents were revealed last week as the virus’s spread slows along with vaccinations.
The Health Department reported late on June 8 that 2 deaths occurred earlier in the month. They were a 97-year-old man and a 78-year-old woman, both from Romney.
The county has remained solidly in Green status on the state’s 5-color Covid-tracking map for more than a week, with a positivity rate of 1.92% and an infection rate of 2.47 per 100,000 people.
As of Monday afternoon, Hampshire County had 3 active cases of the virus with nobody hospitalized. Over the 15 months of the pandemic, 1,957 residents have been infected and 37 have died from the disease.
The Health Department has vaccines available for anyone age 12 or older. Call 304-496-9640 to schedule an appointment.
