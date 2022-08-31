PSC Campus

Potomac State

College students who are still searching for their career paths and therefore, their fields of study or individuals seeking a broad liberal arts education, should consider WVU Potomac State College’s new Bachelor of Integrated Studies (BIS) degree.

“The ‘beauty’ of this degree is that it gives students the flexibility to choose and the versatility to create their academic paths based on their professional goals and interests,” said Cassandra Pritts, chairperson of the Division of Liberal Arts and history professor.

