CHARLESTON — FirstEnergy Corp. has applied to build five solar energy projects throughout its West Virginia service territory.
The Akron, Ohio based utility company estimates that the projects, if approved by West Virginia regulators, would generate 50 megawatts of power, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported.
The plans comply with a 2020 bill passed by the state legislature that permits electric utilities to own and operate up to 200 megawatts of renewable generation facilities. They would not displace the company’s current coal-fired generation capacity, the newspaper reported.
The application was submitted through FirstEnergy’s two subsidiaries, Mon Power and Potomac Edison.
Construction could begin as early as 2022, with all projects expected to be completed by 2025.
The sites include a 26-acre reclaimed ash disposal site in Berkeley County, a 51-acre site adjacent to a Mon Power substation in Hancock County, a 95-acre site in Monongalia County and a 44-acre reclaimed strip mine property in Tucker County. A fifth location is under review.
CHARLESTON — A pair of large Christmas trees will go on display outside of West Virginia’s Capitol.
Michael Buchanan of the Kanawha County community of Hansford donated a 40-foot blue spruce for display at the Lincoln Plaza on the south side of the Capitol in Charleston, the Department of Administration said in a news release.
The tree was donated in honor of his late daughter, Andrea, who died in 2009 at age 17, the statement said.
Buchanan planted the tree with his daughter and her mother about 25 years ago at their residence after the state treasurer’s office worker received it from the Division of Forestry as part of an employee appreciation week. The tree has always been known as Andrea’s Tree, the statement said.
Helen Herring of Elkview donated a 20-foot Frasier fir for display on the Capitol’s north plaza. Herring also donated a previous tree for the Capitol grounds holiday display in 2010.
Both trees will be on display during the upcoming Joyful Night celebration with Gov. Jim Justice and first lady Cathy Justice. The event will be held virtually for the 2ndstraight year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
CHARLESTON — West Virginia first lady Cathy Justice has unveiled her 2021 limited edition Christmas ornament.
The ornament unveiled last week was made by Beckley glass artist John DesMeules. It features a red, green and gold swirl design. The state outline is sandblasted on the front and a gold star showing the location of Charleston is within the outline. Each ornament is numbered and signed, the governor’s office said in a news release.
There are 500 ornaments available for $25 each at the state Culture Center in Charleston and at Tamarack in Beckley for $25 each. Proceeds will go directly to the artist.
“Visiting John in his workshop at Tamarack was very special,” Justice said. “I can see the passion he has for his craft, and I’m excited to share his work with so many West Virginians,”
CHARLESTON — West Virginia voters who are blind or visually impaired will now be able to use a complete Voter’s Guide in Braille.
Secretary of State Mac Warner released the newly published guide last week. All 55 county clerks will receive a copy and will make them available to citizens requesting them.
Some copies are also available to distribute to voters. The nonprofit organization Disability Rights of West Virginia will provide the guides.
The guide was published by Warner’s office in conjunction with the State Election Commission.
