WASHINGTON, D.C. — Lakelyn Kinser from Slanesville Elementary School won the First Lady’s Commemorative Egg contest for the state of West Virginia.
Her drawing was turned into a replica that adorned the White House during Easter.
“She’s very artistic,” Lakelyn’s mother, Dani Kinser, said.
“It’s a huge age gap,” Dani commented of the annual contest open to students in grades kindergarten through 12, of which only one egg is picked to represent the state.
Lakelyn received a personal letter from Gov. Jim Justice to congratulate her on the news. Her mother admitted that Lakelyn did not realize “how big of a deal” the honor was.
The fifth grader has won many other artistic-related awards and is encouraged by her parents.
“It was a gorgeous display that they had at the White House,” Dani said.
The America Egg Board, on behalf of America’s Egg Farmers, has presented the commemorative Easter Egg for over 40 years. ❏
