KEYSER — The Indie On Main will perform live Tennessee Williams’ “The Glass Menagerie” at 7:30 p.m. this Friday and Saturday, Feb. 5-6.
Steve Settimi of Purgitsville’s Flying Squirrel Farm is the executive producer and Alona Martin directs. There is limited seating for the live performances. Only 25 tickets are available with social distancing maintained.
In addition, there will be an online streaming available with a ticket purchase or donation on the 5th and 6th. RSVP tickets and more information is available at TheIndieOnMain.com, Facebook, and at theindieonmain.ticketleap.com or by calling 304-359-4254.
“The Glass Menagerie” catapulted Tennessee Williams from a relatively obscure playwright to an overnight success.
The Indie stage production of “The Glass Menagerie” features local actors, a simple set with few props, projected images and pantomime standing in for that which is imaginable.
The play recounts the memory of Tom Wingfield, played by Kevin Shreve, an aspiring poet who works for peanuts in a shoe warehouse. He supports his sister and histrionic mother, Amanda, played by Luann Lancaster of Frostburg. Daughter Laura, played by Tawney Jenkins, is shy and timid with a slight physical handicap. Her mother’s dream for Laura is love and marriage buoyed by the hope of a soon-to-be-met gentleman caller named Jim, a coworker of Tom’s played by Hayden Davis. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.