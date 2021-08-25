1
CHARLESTON — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has launched a second round of vaccination sweepstakes, this time with prizes aimed at enticing younger residents to sign up for COVID-19 shots as the pandemic continues to worsen.
The first of six weekly drawings will be held Aug. 31. Registration will open next Monday. All residents must register again for the new drawings, even if they were registered for the first series of prizes earlier this summer, Justice said at a news conference.
The prizes include season ticket packages to West Virginia University and Marshall sporting events, ski lift tickets and a 10-year supply of free gas. Also being given away each week will be a $150,000 dream wedding, a luxury sports car, a custom fishing boat, ATVs or high-end lawnmowers and college scholarships for residents ages 12 to 25.
The governor’s announcement came as the number of people hospitalized statewide from COVID-19 reached 447, the most since late January. There have been more than 1,350 positive virus cases reported statewide in the past two days alone.
Cases of the more contagious delta variant of the disease are now present in at least 46 of the state’s 55 counties, according to state health data.
Streamlined
access recommended for job, career
opportunities
2
CHARLESTON — A task force established by West Virginia Gov. Justice has recommended that residents be able to access career, education and social services choices in one online location.
The task force will now look at ways to build a single-point web system involving services and programs focused on career opportunities and job placement assistance, health care and family assistance services, and training and education opportunities such as adult education and apprenticeships, according to a statement from the West Virginia Community and Technical College System.
Justice established the task force in June with the goal of better employment opportunities by linking college training programs with the state’s workforce development programs.
The task force includes leaders from businesses, two-year colleges and various state agencies. It is chaired by Ann Urling, Justice’s deputy chief of staff.
“We really want to remove the bureaucracy West Virginians currently face in navigating multiple systems,” said state higher education chancellor Sarah Armstrong Tucker. “An integrated web system would allow individuals to not only access resources in one location, but also be better informed about the additional services they might be eligible for and weren’t previously aware of.”
Unemployment rate drops to 5% in July
3
CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped three-tenths of a percentage point to 5% in July.
The rate is the lowest since it was 5% in January 2020 before the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The rate jumped to a high of 15.6% in April 2020 as employers temporarily closed their doors during the pandemic but has fallen steadily since.
The number of unemployed state residents dropped by 2,100 in July to 39,900, WorkForce West Virginia said in a statement last week.
Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 3,600 in July. Employment gains included 2,200 in government, 600 in mining and logging, 500 in financial activities, 300 in education and health services, 300 in professional and business services and 200 in manufacturing.
Job declines included 300 in trade, transportation and utilities; 200 in construction; and 200 in information, the statement said.
The national unemployment rate dropped one-half of a percentage point to 5.4% in July.
Courts to unveil
safety, access project
4
HUNTINGTON — West Virginia’s Supreme Court is embarking on a new remote technology project to promote safety and access in cases involving sexual assault and domestic violence.
Chief Justice Evan Jenkins planned to make the announcement last week in Cabell County Family Court in Huntington. Officials will demonstrate the new judicial access option, the state Supreme Court said in a news release.
Cabell County is the first county to pilot the new system, which will eventually expand to other counties across West Virginia, the statement said.
The project was developed because of judicial access and safety concerns raised by domestic violence and sexual assault advocates.
Others expected to join Jenkins are representatives from magistrate and family court as well as the Branches Domestic Violence Center and CONTACT Rape Crisis Center.
West Virginia
lowers flags for
returned WWII
sailor
5
CHARLESTON — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice ordered United States and West Virginia flags at state-owned properties flown at half-staff on Saturday in honor of a World War II sailor whose remains were recently returned to West Virginia.
Navy Fire Controlman 1st Class Bernard Ramon Wimmer was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma at Pearl Harbor. He was aboard when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft, sustaining multiple torpedo hits and quickly capsizing, according to a news release from the governor’s office. The attack resulted in the deaths of 429 crewmen including the Princeton native.
Wimmer was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart, the WWII Victory Medal and the American Defense Medal for his service. His remains were exhumed from a Honolulu cemetery in 2015 and identified using DNA and other analysis in 2020.
Memorial services celebrating Wimmer’s life were scheduled for Saturday. His only living sibling, Betty Snider, lives in Speedway with her husband.
Pandemic topples Mothman Festival for second straight year
6
POINT PLEASANT — An annual festival that celebrates a local legend about a “Mothman” in West Virginia has been called off for the second straight year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Organizers of the Mothman Festival in Point Pleasant announced the festival’s cancellation last week. It had been set for next month.
The organizers said in a statement that thousands of people pack the town along the Ohio River during the festival, and that local health officials predict that rising COVID-19 cases could peak around that time.
“We are disappointed, but it was not an easy decision to make, we can assure you of that,” the statement said.
Mothman is a mysterious creature with glowing red eyes that witnesses described seeing in 1966 and 1967. It was the subject of the 2002 film “The Mothman Prophecies.”
Secretary of state chosen for national group’s board
7
CHARLESTON — West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner has been chosen for the National Association of Secretaries of State’s Executive Board.
Warner was installed over the weekend with officers and other board members at the group’s conference in Des Moines, Iowa, his office said.
Warner was elected secretary of state in 2016 and reelected last November. During the 2020 election cycle, he was selected to co-chair the association’s Elections Committee. He has also been involved as co-chair of the International Relations Committee.
Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin was inducted as president of the association.
