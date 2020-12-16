ELKVIEW — Police have charged a juvenile with the murder of four people whose bodies were found Sunday at a home in southern West Virginia.
A family member discovered three bodies after going to the home in Elkview, Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford said. Deputies who responded to the scene found a fourth victim in the home.
Rutherford said all of the victims are related. He said they were a man, a woman and two juvenile boys. A fifth resident of the home, a juvenile, was safely located elsewhere.
Rutherford later released a statement saying a juvenile had been charged. The statement did not elaborate on the arrest. Details of the deaths, including the victims' identities, were not immediately released.
``We're in the process now of going through the residence collecting evidence,`` Rutherford said at a news conference. ``Right now it's very, very early.''
Rutherford said it's unknown when the deaths occurred. He said relatives tried to contact the residents on Saturday and again on Sunday morning without success before someone went to the home and entered through an unlocked door.
Fayette County to get $125,000 drug-free communities grant
CHARLESTON — A Fayetteville community organization will receive a $125,000 federal grant to continue its work fighting drug addiction.
West Virginia Sens. Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin announced Fayette County Family Resource Network will receive the money through the Drug-Free Communities Support Program.
The organization helps families and children cope through problems surrounding the drug epidemic in Fayette County.
``I am pleased the Fayette County Family Resources Network is receiving this funding to help our fellow West Virginians who are managing their substance use disorder,'' Manchin said in a statement.
Drug maker to close Morgantown plant employing 1,500
CHARLESTON — Pharmaceutical company Viatris will close its manufacturing plant in Morgantown, eliminating 1,500 jobs in the state as part of global cuts weeks after a merger.
``It is devastating news to the northern part of the state,'' Gov. Jim Justice said Friday.
He said his office was blindsided by the news and was hoping to salvage some of the jobs through talks with company management. The plan calls for closing the facility by the end of July 2021.
After an afternoon call with company executives, Justice said in a statement ``there was nothing we could do for them to reverse course.''
He added that the state and Viatris will work to find a new operator at the factory, which has been running since 1965.
``We were given no notice that there was even a problem, and nobody came to me to say, `This is what we need to keep going,''' said Justice, a billionaire businessman with ventures in coal and hospitality.
Viatris was formerly known as Mylan, a generic drug company that merged with Pfizer's Upjohn business and was rebranded in November. It is headquartered in Pittsburgh.
CEO Michael Goettler said in a statement that it aims at least $1 billion in worldwide reductions before 2024 to ``maximize long-term value creation for shareholders'' and customers.
``This is devastating news for the hundreds of hardworking individuals who worked at Mylan that make up the plant's workforce and the entire community_especially during the holiday season,'' said West Virginia Sen. Shelley Moore Capito.
Sen. Joe Manchin said the news is ``heartbreaking'' and added ``it is incredibly unfortunate for a company founded in West Virginia to close any of its locations in the state.''
Man charged in fatal shooting of Kanawha officer
CHARLESTON — A West Virginia man has been officially charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a Charleston police officer.
News outlets report that Joshua Phillips, 38, had a court hearing Saturday after he was charged in the death of Officer Cassie Johnson. Phillips appeared before a judge by video because Phillips is hospitalized after he was wounded in the confrontation with Johnson.
Johnson, 28, died on Dec. 3, two days after being shot while responding to a parking lot complaint. A resident had said that Phillips, of Charleston, parked his sport utility vehicle on her property, a police complaint said.
Johnson ordered Phillips to place his hands behind his back but he turned toward Johnson in an aggressive manner, police said. During a struggle, Phillips threw Johnson's handcuffs into the street and took out a handgun hidden in his waistband, police said.
Phillips shot Johnson in the base of her neck, and the officer then shot Phillips twice, police said.
Johnson joined the city as a humane officer in October 2017 and was sworn in as a patrol officer in January 2019.
Phillips' lawyer did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment on the case Saturday.
Chemical plant blast kills 1, injures 3
CHARLESTON — An explosion and fire at a West Virginia chemical plant that shook surrounding homes killed a plant worker and injured three other people.
It happened after 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 8 at Optima Chemicals Co., a tenant on the Chemours property site in the Kanawha County community of Belle, Chemours said in a statement.
Kanawha County Commissioner Kent Carper said one person died. In a statement, the victim's family identified him as plant worker John Gillenwater of Hurricane.
``The family is devastated over the loss of their husband, father and friend John Gillenwater,'' the statement said. ``John was beloved by many in his community and his church.
``At this time, the family is dealing with the shock of this tragedy and we ask that you respect their privacy.''
Among the injured, another plant worker was hurt and one person was hit by debris. Officials believe the explosion involved chlorinated dry bleach and methanol, Carper said.
People who lived in the area reported their houses shook. Emergency officials announced a shelter-in-place order for 2 miles around the plant and a nearby road was closed before firefighters were able to extinguish the flames and allow people to move around. The order was lifted early the following morning.
Belle Mayor David Fletcher, who also is a volunteer firefighter, said the blaze was extinguished before midnight. ``Right now we feel like everything is in pretty good shape.''
Still, it was a very hard day, Kanawha County Manager Jennifer Herrald told The Associated Press.
``We lost a law enforcement officer and they laid her to rest, our community was already hurting over that event, and then to end the day with an explosion at a chemical plant when our first responders were already grieving and exhausted from dealing with a funeral — it was a hard situation to go through this evening,'' she said.
Chemours formed as a spinoff from DuPont in 2015. Optima Chemical was established in 1991 from the chemical division of AFF. A telephone message left with Douglas, Georgia-based Optima was not immediately returned.
The 723-acre site is located along the Kanawha River about 10 miles southeast of Charleston. The town of Belle has about 1,100 residents.
5 dead, including 3 children, following house fire
WILLIAMSBURG — Five people, including three children, died and emergency crews were looking for a possible sixth victim following a house fire in West Virginia, officials said.
Fire crews, the Greenbrier County Sheriff's Office and the West Virginia State Police responded to the blaze last week at a home near Williamsburg, authorities said.
Crews found four bodies inside the home and another body outside the residence, a statement from Greenbrier County Sheriff Bruce Sloan said. They were continuing to search for a possible sixth victim.
Gov. Jim Justice called the fire a ``terrible tragedy.``
He said the three children found inside the home were attending second grade, kindergarten and pre-school. Nine volunteer fire departments from surrounding counties poured in to help extinguish the flames, which completely destroyed the home, he said.
Investigators have developed a timeline and sequence of events leading up to the deaths, Sloan said. Evidence at the scene is being examined and processed and the West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office is conducting an investigation into the origin of the fire, he said.
All bodies will be sent to the state medical examiner's office to determine the manner and causes of death.
No further information was immediately available.
