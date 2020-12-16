Romney, WV (26757)

Today

Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Snowfall rates of 1 inches or more per hour. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 90%..

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Snowfall rates of 1 inches or more per hour. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 90%.