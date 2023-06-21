Something I’ve noticed about myself as a college student back home for the summer is that it takes a lot of energy for me to get ready in the mornings. It feels like I have to pull my limbs back together and roll out of bed to even begin getting dressed.
A joke that I like to make with friends and coworkers is that whatever looks good that day, is what I spend energy on. If my makeup looks good, that’s what I put my focus on. If my hair looks good, that’s what’s got my attention. Though it is kind of a joke, it’s also kind of not.
The amount of mental strain it can take to pull myself together to go to work, hang out with my friends or even just brush my hair is a little bit depressing.
You are probably reading this thinking, “Wow this girl sounds lazy,” and maybe you aren’t wrong – but I try not to judge myself too harshly because I know how hard I work throughout the school year to hold myself together.
All those hours during the school year spent studying, going to classes, and having to schedule myself meals throughout the day because I’m juggling two jobs on top of my classes.
I try to think of all those times when I struggle to pry my eyes open.
I think this is something a lot of college students, even high school students, can relate to. I like to think of it as “summer burnout” – when you can finally let all that pent up exhaustion out and maybe even relax for a split second.
It may sound like I am complaining, but young adult burnout is real and overlooked. It may not be some crazy feat to wake up in the morning, but I think that it’s OK to admit that sometimes it is.
If waking up is the most productive part of my day, I see that as a win, because at least I got up. At least I didn’t let the temptation to call off work and sleep win today.
If I give 110 percent all year in school and in my career, is it so wrong to let my summer-self function at 20 percent for just a little bit of time? If you are a college student, high school, or even just a young adult struggling to find motivation, I think it’s important to remind yourself that you are doing enough.
You can’t just wake up one day and have the life you want. Remember that all of this work you are putting in now will pay off one day. If you haven’t heard it in a while, know that there are people who are rooting for you, and you are going to get all that you want in life.
If you have to struggle to get up in the morning, know that it doesn’t make you a failure.
Every day you wake up is a win. Put your energy into one thing every day, and you will be just fine.
Faithlyn is a Hampshire native heading into her third year at WVU’s Reed College of Media. She is the Review’s intern for the summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.