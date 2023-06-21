Faithlyn Graham 2023

Something I’ve noticed about myself as a college student back home for the summer is that it takes a lot of energy for me to get ready in the mornings. It feels like I have to pull my limbs back together and roll out of bed to even begin getting dressed.

A joke that I like to make with friends and coworkers is that whatever looks good that day, is what I spend energy on. If my makeup looks good, that’s what I put my focus on. If my hair looks good, that’s what’s got my attention. Though it is kind of a joke, it’s also kind of not.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.