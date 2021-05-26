HHS principal Mike Dufrene said he put some serious thought into who he wanted to address the graduating class at the upcoming ceremony scheduled for Friday evening.
“You should always have a purpose for a keynote speaker,” he explained. “If you think about what our seniors have been through this year, and what (Staley) has been through, overcoming adversity, working hard and not giving up, I think his message will be powerful.”
Staley, a 2016 HHS graduate, said he was a little surprised when Dufrene asked him to speak at commencement.
“I was kind of caught off guard, but excited to go back to the school and speak,” Staley recalled. “(Dufrene) wanted somebody who would connect with the students, and, being in college, maybe I’d resonate more than someone much older than them.”
Staley, who graduated with a bachelors degree in exercise physiology at WVU, is currently working on his Masters of safety management. He has also made headlines as a kicker for the Mountaineer gridders, and he’s had a tough year, same as the 2021 HHS graduating class. He sustained a serious knee injury during this year’s football season, and coming back from that has given him a crash course on dealing with obstacles and unplanned complications.
Not to mention, Staley is still a student. With the Covid changing the landscape of education, he’s had to navigate the uncharted waters of college courses during the pandemic. Many of the experiences the HHS Class of 2021 has had, Staley has had, too.
He said he thinks those shared experiences will make his message to seniors all the more poignant on Friday night out on Rannells Field.
“This past year, with the whole Covid thing, and a pretty significant knee injury halfway through my season, it’s been trying times for everyone,” Staley admitted. “Just tying that all in, with the fact that I’m young and can bring it to a younger level.”
Staley said he isn’t nervous either, because after about 4 years of jumping between elementary schools in the county to speak to younger students, he feels prepared to share his story with the graduates now. The 23-year-old said he’s hopeful and ready to impart a little bit of wisdom on with the cap-and-gown-clad grads at Friday’s ceremony.
“Having someone younger, on their level, might make it mean more,” he said. “Hopefully, I can connect and make an impact.”
The graduation ceremony is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday evening on Rannells Field, with a 10 a.m. Saturday rain date.
