The Potomac Valley Conservation District is seeking entries for the 2022 Conservation Photo Contest, and also the 2022 Conservation Poster Contest.
The photo contest has 4 categories for adult and youth amateur photographers in West Virginia — conservation practices, close-up conservation, conservation in action and ag/conservation across America. Photos must be taken within the state.
The poster contest has theme of “healthy soil/healthy life.” It’s open to students in 5 grade categories: K-1, 2-3, 4-6, 7-9 and 10-12.
The deadline for both contests is May 27. For more information on either contest or to obtain an entry form, contact the Potomac Valley Conservation District office at 500 E. Main St., Romney, call 304-822-5174 or visit www.wvca.us/district/pvcd.cfm.
* * *
Paw Paw High School’s Alumni Association will resume having its annual banquet this year. The banquet will be held May 28. The classes of 1970-1972 will be honored for their 50th anniversaries. The classes of 2020-2022 will be added to the group.
For reservations call Dottie Shambaugh at 304-947-7170 or email PPHSalumni@ outlook.com.
* * *
WVSDB will be resuming the Blind Alumni Weekend in-person event June 10-12.
* * *
The outdoor amphitheater at Larenim Park in Burlington was torn down last week.
The amphitheater, built in 1984, had rotting floorboards and joists, making it unsound and unsafe. Mineral County plans to rebuild the amphitheater, but hasn’t secured funds to do so yet.
Work is underway to renew Larenim Park, including planting a living memorial of apple trees to honor West Virginia’s fallen military members and $25,000 worth of new playground equipment. Split-rail fences have been installed and heavy brush is being cleared from the front of the park.
* * *
The 23rd annual Great U.S. 50 Yard Sale has its dates for 2022 — Friday, Saturday and Sunday, May 20, 21 and 22.
From its start in 2000, the sale has grown to a large annual event with participation in Colorado, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia and Maryland.
Founder Tom Taylor notes that the sale has no central organization and vendors are responsible for finding their own space, determining their own hours and other arrangements.
* * *
Average gasoline prices in West Virginia fell 2.1 cents per gallon last week, averaging $4.06 Sunday in GasBuddy’s survey of 1,154 stations across the state. Prices in West Virginia are 70.9 cents higher than a month ago and $1.32 higher than a year ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.